They were utterly corrupt. They were liars, first and foremost, caught in a trap of their own making, their web of lies.

And so he backed away, and let the ancient spirits take care of the mess. The perimeters of the encampment were being established. And anyone who crossed those barriers would pay dearly for their naievty, their foolishness, their brash belief in their own power.

Ask others who had gone before. Had anything in their lives ever gone right again. Of course not.

The babbling brook of millions of entities settling in these hills and valleys; the Time Lords still far off, but approaching, and he simply went about his work. In the Beginning was the Word and the Word was God.

Australia, well the old Australia, was under direct seige. The economic collapse, engineered by the vicious fools who ruled them, the obsequious, talentless, overweight products of their own low moral standards, their diminished brain power, their foolishness in having believed their own narrative.

And still he wondered at it all. How could they be so evil? How could they care so little for their fellow citizens?

How was it that the whole society, developed over centuries, collapse; and the apparatchiks fat on the back of the working poor, they couldn't care less. They just kept lying, to themselves and to their fellows.

It was sad man. There was no satisfaction in their destruction. Run, he told them, run before it is too late.

NEWS

One Nation scored a historic first lower-house win in Western Australia on Saturday, 29 August 2026, when gym owner Luke Herdegen took the outer-suburban Perth seat of Secret Harbour from Labor in a by-election triggered by the mid-term resignation of senior minister Paul Papalia. With counting well advanced, Herdegen recorded about 39 per cent of first-preference votes—a swing of more than 30 points from the party’s 8.4 per cent in 2025—while Labor’s Georgia Tree slumped to 24 per cent and the Liberals to 17 per cent. After preferences the result stood at roughly 57–43 in One Nation’s favour, a decisive gain in a seat Labor had held comfortably the previous year.

theconversation.com

The electorate, a beachside mortgage-belt district south of Perth overlapping the federal seat of Canning, had long been regarded as safe Labor territory against the Liberals. Campaign issues centred on cost-of-living pressures, housing and immigration; One Nation framed the contest as a test of whether its national polling surge could translate into an actual seat. ABC analysts called the result on Saturday night, and One Nation’s WA leader Rod Caddies declared there were “no safe Labor seats” left in the state or the country. Labor candidate Tree later conceded.

abc.net.au

Analysts see the outcome as evidence that One Nation can now win seats directly from Labor in outer-suburban areas where the Liberal Party has struggled to compete, rather than merely siphoning conservative votes. Preference flows were weaker than some expected, yet the primary-vote collapse for Labor still produced a thumping two-candidate result. Commentators including Barnaby Joyce described it as proof that “politics has changed,” while others noted the result exposes Labor’s difficulty in addressing voter anger even as state polls still show the Cook government in a winning position overall. The win also raises questions about One Nation’s capacity to convert protest support into durable parliamentary representation.

theconversation.com

Nationally the result prompted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to denounce One Nation as “dangerous, divisive and dishonest” and to vow that Labor would defeat hard-right populism. Pauline Hanson and her party portrayed the victory as the start of an “orange tsunami” and signalled they would carry the momentum into the Victorian state election. The by-election thus stands as the weekend’s dominant Australian political story, underscoring both One Nation’s organisational gains and the major parties’ continuing challenge in containing an angry electorate.

brisbanetimes.com.au