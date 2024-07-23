The internet was working poorly following the worldwide outage.

"I'm still coming to terms with the fact my government tried to kill me," said one commentator, one participant in this worldwide experiment.

A sentiment that US presidential candidate Donald Trump might also be feeling around about now.

"They want to kill us," one of the manifestations of the ancient spirits said.

It was probably true. There was no end to this derangement gripping the Earth, led by people who were themselves manifestations of evil.

Australia was a small resource country on the far side of the world whose hopeless political class had allowed to be plundered by all and sundry, and now overrun by foreigners with zero allegiance to the place, and zero respect for

The traditional or legacy media aided and abetted in all of this.

Agents of chaos.

"I'm still coming to terms with the fact my government tried to kill me."

So went the sentiment and the words on that vast flood that was now social media, was now the voices of the species.

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Anthony Albanese leaves for five-day break as major companies recover after huge IT outage sparked mayhem worldwide

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has gone on a holiday break, as the ripple effects of a major IT outage continue to be felt across the country while recovery efforts continue.

Banks, supermarkets and airports were among those industries launched into chaos amid the IT disruption, which has been described as one of the largest in history.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

The Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage shows the danger of monopolization

Edward Ongweso Jr

As the world recovers from the largest IT outage in history, it shows the danger of one point of failure in IT infrastructure

ABC

In short: A compensation plan has been set out for the families of people found to have been unlawfully killed or abused by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.

Compensation was one of the recommendations from the 2020 Brereton report that found Australian defence forces were involved in the "murder" of 39 prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan.

What's next? It's expected the federal government will make further announcements about its response to the Afghanistan Inquiry report in the months ahead.

SBS

Windy cold front sweeps across Australia's southeast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for parts Victoria, South Australia, NSW and ACT, with winds reaching over 90km/h in some places.

NEWS

A cabal of teens. A secret ceremony. A ritualistic raffle. Then a human sacrifice.

It’s not an American Bible-belt cult.

It’s a growing “doomsday” movement among Middle Eastern youth.

Five youths took their own lives in disturbing rituals in the Iraqi governorate of Wasit last month, the Iraqi National Security Services reports. A similar spate took place in Iraq and Lebanon early last year.

THE NEW DAILY

IT outage causes global chaos

MACRO BUSINESS

NDIS turns into giant productivity sponge

The NDIS currently costs $42 billion and is more expensive to operate per year than aged care ($36 billion), Medicare ($32 billion), federal hospital financing ($30 billion), and medicines ($20 billion).

The NDIS is also rising at a rate of roughly 20% per year and has become one of the federal government’s most significant budgetary pressures, along with paying interest on government debt.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Worldwide, computers are saying no. GPs can’t access appointments and medical records, banking apps have been knocked offline, flights are grounded, laptops won’t work.

The trouble is that the damage is already done. The scale of the failure is huge.