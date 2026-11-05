Earth’s magnetic shield is continuing to weaken, and the South Atlantic Anomaly is still expanding and splitting. At the same time, cyber attacks on the everyday systems that keep food cold and populations informed have just shown, in real time, how little effort is required to disrupt critical infrastructure. For Australia the two threats are no longer abstract or separate.

Fresh satellite data from ESA’s Swarm mission and the latest World Magnetic Model confirm the anomaly’s growth. Between 2014 and 2025 the region of weakened field expanded by an area nearly half the size of continental Europe. It is no longer a single block; a second minimum southwest of Africa has been deepening faster since 2020, and the whole structure continues its westward drift.

Globally the field has lost roughly 9 per cent of its strength over the past two centuries and is still declining at about 5–6 per cent per century. The north magnetic pole is moving toward Siberia at roughly 36 km a year.

Scientists stress this is not the start of a sudden pole reversal – those take thousands of years and the field is nowhere near the extreme lows seen in past excursions – but the thinner shield does mean geomagnetically induced currents from solar storms can couple more efficiently into long power lines.

Aurorae, normally confined to polar latitudes, would occasionally light the night sky as far north as Tasmania or even the southern mainland, a striking but secondary sign of the increased particle flux reaching the upper atmosphere.

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Solar Cycle 25 has passed its peak, yet post-maximum years have historically delivered some of the strongest storms. A Carrington-level event – the 1859 solar storm that induced currents strong enough to set telegraph stations on fire – remains possible at any time.

The chance on any given day is low, but the cumulative risk over the next few years is higher while the protective field stays thinned.

In Australia that translates into concrete grid exposure: long transmission corridors across the National Electricity Market become pathways for damaging currents that can saturate and fail high-voltage transformers. GPS timing signals the grid relies on can drop out. Large sections of the east-coast network could go dark for days.

While the magnetic field continues its slow change, cyber attacks have already demonstrated the other half of the risk. In October and again in early November 2026, hackers remotely took control of internet-exposed refrigeration controllers in supermarkets across at least eight to eleven European countries.

Temperatures in fridges and freezers were driven as high as 50 °C, spoiling food stocks at chains including Carrefour, SuperValu, ICA, Delhaize and others. The attacks exploited known vulnerabilities in legacy Danfoss, Copeland and similar operational-technology units that remained reachable from the public internet.

Pro-Russian hacktivist groups have been linked in some reporting; investigations by European authorities and Europol are ongoing. Around the same days, Ukraine’s Air Alert app and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry app were both compromised within hours of each other, flooding phones with false warnings of nuclear, chemical and radiation attacks and generating brief but widespread panic before the systems were taken offline.

Australia is not insulated from either pattern.

The AusAlert system, commercial cold-chain networks and the operational technology controlling power, water and logistics are all potentially reachable.

An actor does not need to destroy transformers if they can simply turn off the fridges that hold the food, or flood phones with false emergency messages that trigger mass movement and overload remaining systems.

When a geomagnetic storm already stresses the grid, a concurrent cyber operation can turn a difficult event into a cascading failure.

Australia’s long supply lines and concentrated east-coast population make the window between disruption and serious social strain narrower than in many other countries.

Governments in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Japan have publicly urged citizens to prepare for 72 hours without electricity, communications or reliable supply chains. The message is simple and sobering: modern societies sit roughly three days between the interruption of critical services and the onset of serious disorder. In Australia that window is narrower still. Extended blackouts would halt water pumping, refrigeration and electronic payments within hours; supermarkets would empty as logistics chains dependent on refrigerated trucks and precise GPS routing stalled; and hospitals would ration generator fuel while remote communities, already separated by vast distances, became still more isolated.

If a strong geomagnetic storm arrives while the regional field is further weakened, the concrete consequences include cascading blackouts across state borders as transformers overheat, multi-week outages in major cities while scarce replacement transformers are sourced from overseas, and disruption of water, sewage, cold-chain food distribution and hospital systems once generator fuel runs out. Satellite and GPS timing degradation would compound the problem for aviation, shipping and grid synchronisation. A concurrent cyber operation – whether against cold-chain controllers or emergency-alert systems – could turn a difficult physical event into a cascading failure.

The magnetic field will continue to change regardless of what we do. Cyber attacks will continue to probe the same systems the field is weakening. The practical question is no longer whether these forces can interact, but how prepared we are when they do.

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