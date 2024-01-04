It was the staggering deceit of those who set out to destroy him that truly did his head in. It was an unhelpful trait for a journalist, that he was surprised when people lied to him. But lied, and lied, and lied they did. He switched off; hid from the roving machines, delved deep into the ordinary, just as he had been forced to do before. The spirits abandoned him; or went silent. "A field is just a field," as Nick Cave had put it.

And so they went on. The bastards destroyed any possible link, their craven greed, their absolute dishonesty."I did whats I had to do," one of the most dishonest of them had said, dragging him through a court system he had no desire to go near. There was no non publication order. They were easy to expose. Yet he remained silent, masqueraded as a tired old drunk, told them to leave him on this mortal coil, not the beginning, not the end, just there in the flux beyond time or the edge of time, a civilisational collapse, a moment in their history.

Churned, dark, pissed off, destroyed, running like some black terrifying leach on churned fields of mud, here before the flowering, there before the end.

Albo, aka Anthony Albanese, in full contention for the Worst Prime Minister in Australian history, had destroyed what little, if any, faith Australians had in their ruling class.

Years of grasping conservatives, the worst they had to offer, in the shape of the truly atrocious Malcolm Turnbull and the even slimier and more unpleasant Scott Morrison, had destroyed the Conservative brand; in the upside down world of the Land Down Under known as the Liberals. Cravenly beholden to the bureaucrats who ran the country without regard to the peasantry they were meant to serve.

Albo had recently lost the "Yes" Referendum for an indigenous Voice to Parliament, another of his many left wing wet dreams. Now they were busy flooding the country with foreigners with record high immigration rates, without a single nod to the concerns of a population facing flat wages, rising costs of living and a housing crisis.

What was interesting, where he found himself, in Queensland, up beyond the New South Wales border, was how, after the blighted years of the so-called pandemic how much everything had returned to normal.

Visits to the local shopping malls revealed the truth of that line from How Civilisations Die: obesity ravaged the underclass as assuredly as typhoid had ravaged their forebears.

A bustle, a busy car park, prospering businesses, hard work.

The political travesty of the country, well people just got on with their own lives. They had no faith in their polity, no faith in the country at large, the same distance, the same unfriendliness and lack of curiosity, the same curled inside their own lives disaster, the same lack of sophistication.

And it all came back to haunt them. They would not survive, no matter how armoured their deceit.

The perpetrators. A curse on the liars. A curse on the thieves.

The absolute travesty of people who lied, or tried to disrupt, the history of the nation, the narrative that was true; and lies have unnecessary, unfortunate consequences. They destroy the people who utter them, like javelins driving straight back through their skulls, and all was here, and all would be destroyed, and we make our way like savages through a quagmire of the past, unable to tell truth from falsehood, light from dark,

Be Gone From This Place. And so, he hit the road again. And the world swirled into place.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

THE NEW DAILY

The United Nations says the world economy is in for another tough year, with Australia and other developed economies in Asia facing strong headwinds.

Rising rental prices are likely to limit progress on inflation in Australia based on the intergovernmental organisation’s projections.

It expects inflation to fall fairly gradually in Australia and New Zealand over the next twelve months, with competitive rental markets largely responsible for the sluggish progress.

“In Australia and New Zealand, inflation is projected to remain relatively high in 2024 due to the acceleration in rental prices driven by housing supply shortages,” read the UN’s 2024 World Economic Situation and Prospects report.

Australia’s consumer price inflation is tipped to ease to 3.3 per cent in 2024, according to the UN’s forecasts, before sinking to three per cent in 2025.

Annually, Australia’s inflation grew 5.4 per cent through to the September quarter.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA