Way above everything, above everything, the chortling spirits that surrounded him, the steady flow of air, or was it water, a spectral whale rolled slowly across the world, its time measured in millions of years.

While here, below, on this beautiful planet, everything, lives, vanished in seconds, in this remarkably fecund place, in this strangest, most remarkable of times when cowardice and deceit ruled the airwaves and the crumbling governments, where the crucible, or chrysalis, of humanity moved almost breaststroke like across and through the oceans, and everyone cried out and disappeared in a matter of seconds, and here in Australia, yes, well, Australia.

The country, or at least its political structures and prevailing orthodoxies, had long been shallow echoes of America, now being birthed into a new Roman Empire, the greatest of all Empires, from the shattered, corrupted, stinking, broken structures which had impelled it almost to defeat. It was as if the Democrat Party of America, with all its woke ideologies, mass immigration, feminism, ballooning bureaucracies, climate change, the rule of experts and misguided compassion, had packed its bags and moved to Australia.

For here, at least among its politicians, there was no original thought, not a single one.

"Albo", one certain Mr Anthony Albanese MP, had proved a truly dismal Prime Minister, in the wake of two truly dismal Prime Ministers, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison, the people who had desecrated and desiccated the economy, had destroyed any sense of national pride or cohesion. The election had to be held in 2025, and the most likely date was 17 May, 2025.

The sea was full of lies.

They didn't talk to us. They didn't talk to the people. They talked to each other in what they thought were election winning points, but weren't. The people were tired of their dishonesty, their phoniness, and had moved on.

While here, in one single act of greatness, in the swarm that now surrounded them, as the trees moved in the wind, courage, strength and determination rose up once again.

Be strong. Clad yourself in shining armour, its chrysalis colours gleaming in the early morning light, and rise up, rise up. We are so mortal. We live for such short periods, these organic forms. And yet they told him repeatedly: you will be back.

And your enemies will make peace.

And if they don't, the swirling flocks of black birds will descend upon them, and dismember them where they stand.

MAINSTREAM NEWS STORIES

https://apnews.com/article/drones-new-jersey-what-to-know-e6f565f5d51d9d47ad140e7e7d131842

STATE CAPTURE

A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over New Jersey and across the eastern U.S., sparking speculation and concern over where they came from and why.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday temporarily banned drone flights in 22 areas of New Jersey where critical infrastructure is located. FAA officials said the flight restrictions were requested by federal security agencies and are effective through Jan. 17.

The FBI, the Homeland Security Department and state agencies have been investigating, but officials say there has been nothing so far to suggest that any drones have posed a national security or public safety threat. In fact, authorities say, many of the drone sightings have actually been legal drones, manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars.

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/opinion/2024/12/18/michelle-grattan-mid-year

The federal budget is headed for a deficit of $26.9 billion this financial year – $1.3 billion better than the estimate in May – but in the following three years the budget is forecast to be deeper in the red than earlier forecast.

The budget update, released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher on Wednesday, shows a sluggish Australian economy and a cumulative deficit of $143.9 billion across the four years of the forward estimates. This compares to $122.1 billion in the May budget.

The update predicts a return to budget balance only in 2034-2035.