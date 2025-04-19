ORIGINAL COPY

By John Stapleton

Funny as. A cast of characters. An odd assortment.

That’s the blokes that get together at the Jamberoo Bakery at 6.15am every Monday and Friday.

Such a simple idea. And such a huge success. The Man Walks which have now spread around Australia.

Man Walks were founded in Kiama in 2018. There are now 84 chapters around Australia, as well as one in England and one in New Zealand. The Jamberoo chapter was started by local real estate expert David Hall in 2019.

“Hally”, as he is universally known, worked for many years as the sports editor for the precursor to The Bugle, the Kiama Independent, was well aware of the issues facing men in the rural idyll of Jamberoo.

“Walk, talk, support was the slogan which really attracted me,” he told The Bugle. “I could see the success of Kiama, but it’s a bit of a way at 6am, and I thought it’d be nice to have our own.

“We had 10 at the first walk, and it has grown ever since. We were virtually strangers, and now I feel like I’ve got more than 20 new mates. It is just a really good feel.

“I was confident it would work but I didn’t think we would get the numbers we’ve got, Now, we have more than 30 who walk regularly.

“Getting men involved in something that is not too strenuous, starting early so if they’re working they can get away in time. That’s part of the reason it’s so successful. We walk in different directions on the Monday and the Friday, about three kilometres each time.”

Women network, but men form relationships through what they do, whether it’s working or golfing or drinking. Or in this case, walking. When they retire they are often lost, and feel very isolated. They look forward to their retirement, but when they get there they’re just plain lonely. They lose any social connection very quickly.

“One of our walkers believes the whole thing has saved his life,” Hally says. “He was very isolated, and very depressed. This has given him a whole new outlet, and new friends. Another has a small farm out of town, and was just sitting at home. Not to embarrass him, but he says it’s been the greatest thing ever for him.”

Ray Burley, a retired construction project manager, said: “Meeting other people, sharing stories. Getting out in the morning and having a chat is really good for your mental health. It’s good to talk about your health, because men don’t ever talk about that, not in front of their wives or girlfriends. You learn about the village and the goings on. It’s a social atmosphere. I enjoy it.”

From local farmers to wealthy retirees, from the Snake Catcher of Jamberoo, the man you call when you have unwanted visitors in the back shed, to collectors of antique cars and makers of furniture to movers and shakers from the Big City simplifying their life, all get together at 6am. Always with a smile on their faces. Always with stories to tell.

“Since we’ve first started we’ve had more than 250 walks, acquired sponsors and made a significant contribution to Jamberoo life,” Hally recalls.

“From little things big things grow. ”

ENDS