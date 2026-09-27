A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

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Scipio's avatar
Scipio
2d

Great piece.

Here’s an idea for Albo and his gaggle of misfit clowns - rather than selling off important military, cultural and social assets, cut 30% (at least) of the useless Australian Public Service.

This would not just save the Australian taxpayer $billions a year, but result in no change of productivity from the APS - and save the assets.

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Vivienne Joy Murray's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray
2d

What a grotesque act of Treason.

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