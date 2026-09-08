With John Stapleton and Michael Gray Griffith

Profit, Power, and the Pandemic Rollout—Inside the Global mRNA Vaccine Debacle



Former Pfizer chief toxicologist Helmut Sterz presents a critical examination of the development, approval, and global rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—particularly those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech. The Vaccine Mafia details the failure of pharmaceutical companies, regulatory authorities, politicians, and international organizations to follow established scientific and ethical standards during the pandemic. Drawing on the author’s decades of experience in pharmaceutical toxicology, Sterz reveals the many ways the vaccines’ inadequate or omitted preclinical safety testing put the world’s population at risk.



Sterz demonstrates how “emergency” approvals allowed manufacturers to bypass long-standing international guidelines governing toxicity testing, especially with regard to reproductive and cancer risks. They also allowed governments and health authorities to ignore or conceal evidence of serious adverse effects that occurred, including myocarditis, reproductive harm, and other long-term health risks.



In addition to the scientific and regulatory process, The Vaccine Mafia examines the broader political and economic structures surrounding the pandemic response, alleging close cooperation between pharmaceutical corporations, regulators, global institutions, and political leaders. Sterz argues that misleading public messaging surrounding vaccine safety and effectiveness was politically motivated and raises concerns about liability protections for manufacturers. He calls for legal accountability, compensation for vaccine victims, and a comprehensive reappraisal of pandemic policies.



Ultimately, The Vaccine Mafia portrays the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a preventable global medical and ethical catastrophe driven by profit, political influence, and disregard for established safety principles

From the Forward: Vaccine Mafia

The Vaccine Mafia by Doctor Helmuth Stett documents a massive crime of unleashing unregulated, liability-free biochemical poisons as pharmaceutical products under false labels of “safe and effective vaccines”.

The words mafia, comma, crime, comma, and poisons may be perceived as emotional hyperbole by people who are unfamiliar with this subject matter, comma, those who trust the government propaganda machine, comma, or those whose incomes are directly tied to Project COVID full stop. Let me assure the readers that these are not creative metaphors. The book thoroughly documents the organized COVID crime from the perspective of an experienced drug development professional.

The COVID contracts include removal of all liability for the manufacturers and contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the PREP Act and related federal legislation, comma, except in the case of very narrowly defined and virtually impossible to prove willful misconduct.

To date no legal case filed against COVID vaccine makers for death, comma, injury, or other harm has succeeded in the U.S. court system. The courts consistently dismiss these complaints in favor of defendants, citing the PREP Act, which overrides the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs, preempts both suit and liability, and preempts all state laws that may be in conflict.

ogether numerous quote pandemic preparedness unquote structures, military forces, countermeasures consortia, and “global public health” agencies, compromising an astonishing trillion-dollar industry which feeds on fraud, data manipulation, fear-based propaganda, censorship, suppression, abuse of law, and mass injection of unsuspecting people while accumulating global power and mega profits.

Private pharma corporations are used by the pandemic preparedness cartel as a front to launder the unregulated, liability-free toxic biochemicals made by the DoD/DARPA/BARDA-controlled biomanufacturing assets. Some examples of the government-controlled key players include point National Resistance, Resilience, sorry, a giant biomanufacturing corporation with ties to intelligence agencies, government, and military. Point. Moderna, a lavishly government-funded company commercializing NIH intellectual property assets, which resulted in at least four hundred million plus royalty payments to NIH and NIH employees named on the patents. Point. Emergent BioSolutions, a long-standing biomanufacturing military contractor, and Gilead, a private company commercializing DoD intellectual property, maker of remdesivir.

Thousands of other military and intelligence contractors are deriving profits from this vast trillion-dollar, quote, pandemic preparedness industry, unquote. Private pharmaceutical corporations are willing co-conspirators in the COVID vaccine mafia network. However, they are used as corporate fronts to fool the public with trusted brand names, providing an illusion of regulated, compliant manufacturing, full stop. The public-private partnership, comma, a criminal enterprise that uses sovereign government powers to shield itself from liability, comma, launders massive profits resulting from no-risk investment of billions of dollars in public monies into guaranteed no-bid government purchasing contracts. Thus, the public is made to foot the bill for its own poisoning and removal of rights.

The CDC concealed a massive safety signal, comma, a greater than two hundred percent increase in the rates of pregnancy loss after mRNA vaccination. This clear safety signal was captured as early as February 2021, in just ten weeks of the mass deployment of the COVID shots. However, the CDC and other prominent co-authors published this data in the New England Journal of Medicine, concealing, obfuscating, and misrepresenting the result through a conclusion of “no obvious safety signals”.

It is truly shocking that as of the time of this writing in mid-2026, the COVID injections are still being advertised and recommended to pregnant women as “safe at any time in pregnancy”. Most people are repulsed by the idea that the trusted government agencies have pushed a powerful, toxic abortifacient onto all pregnant women as a “safe and effective vaccine”.