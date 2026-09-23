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Euan's avatar
Euan
6d

As asked by latika Bourke , do feel like a fraud prime minister , No he said but we all know he is!

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James Hickey's avatar
James Hickey
3d

Getting leactured by the Trump appointed US Ambassador on the Government crossing the line on media content is like being leactured on compassion by Joseph Stalin. The subject matters are important but the people delivering them lack any credibility what so ever.

Kick Albo time is justified as he has no answers or morals and ethics but the truly sad part of this discussion is that there is no obvious alternative government to this awful beige brigade that a third of the country has given their primary vote to.

The concervative side of politics doesn't seem to understand that the vast majority of Australians have zero interest in dying in a ditch for the culture wars that consume their everyday clashes, hence we get Albo and will probably get him or Albo mark two again.

It begs the question that if you get the government you deserve, what does this say about Australia?

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