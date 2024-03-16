The Risen Christ. The New Death. The appalling sequence of events. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. These things, these strange thoughts, ran in a risen circumstance against a foe which had formed so long ago, and was manifesting in this species as it had in so many others. But now, in this human centric world, they were wiping out millions, while others demanded the jailing or execution of Bill Gates, and social media ran wild and alight across their souls, and destroyed them, bit by bit, nanoparticle by nanoparticle, as they brainwashed billions.

That this extraordinary, out of this world, genuinely purely evil construct had even been developed, much less executed, was one of the strange shallows in that callow era, a place where only mammon was worshipped, where idolatry lay in the footholds of all their consciousnesses, where his old friends vanished and the rain set in once again.

For here it always rained; cold, dank, while the oligarchs and the herd babbled about climate change and lied constantly, just constantly. The indoctrination of the herd, the indoctrination of billions. And Australia was just a petri dish for their plans, a place to experiment, to watch, with little consequence, for it was just one small country there to be ransacked, exploited and experimented upon.

A whole new generation grew up at their feet.

He had that same voice as he watched young families: You will live till 2100, you will see 100, and the rest, they went about their lives and were largely, or often, happy. They worked. And the laptop class destroyed.

And Australia's appalling, self-congratulatory, lazy political class continued on their exploitation. And as a society we marched towards our own death, a cashless society, a place where every tiny transaction was monitored, the military impulse for total control, and we let it happen.