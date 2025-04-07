As if the forces were mustering on the lip of the escarpment, as if the spirits spoke through the tangle of trees, as if these were places where the heavens touched the earth.

Meanwhile, on Planet Earth, his head was full of repetitive arguments about tariffs and the impoverishment of Australia's working class, now spilling into the middle class because the working class had no money to spend.

Eviscerated. Hollowed out. Made dependent on the state. It suited those in government and their corporate donors, they all made money no matter what, but on the ground it created chaos and deaths of despair and bodies of disaffected men, and women. Their adoring women folk. Yeah, right. They'd solved that problem too, with their relentless propaganda.

Dutton was stumbling, surprisingly, in an election campaign in which Labor had pulled every dirty trick and then some. Backflipping on policy. All, both sides, desperate to prove they weren't Trump, and had no Trumpian policies.

Funny thing about Trump was he had just won a sweeping landslide and a mandate they could only envy, from the very same class that they had eviscerated, poured scorn upon, dismissed their views as irrelevant, the working class that never worked because all their jobs had been shipped overseas by the overlords who knew best how to line their own pockets, not those of the working poor.

So poor old Australia careened into the abyss. And there was nothing any of us could do about it.

We're not giving away secrets, not at all.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

ExclusivePolitics

The former chiefs of staff for a Labor and Liberal leader have said the coming week is “critical” for the Coalition, as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton attempts to recover from a stuttering start to his election campaign.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

The Coalition has made a major policy U-turn, dropping plans to force public servants back to the office if it wins the election and with Peter Dutton acknowledging the Coalition “made a mistake”.

The opposition leader told Nine’s Today Show on Monday he was “listening to what people have to say” and blamed Labor for implying that the policy would also apply to the private sector.

ABC

Global financial crisis vibes abound as Trump tariffs risk US 'fall from greatness'

Around $110 billion of value was wiped from companies listed on the Australian share market on Monday.

The 4.2 per cent slump for Australia's benchmark ASX 200 index built on Friday's 2.4 per cent slide and Thursday's comparatively tame 0.9 per cent fall.

SBS

The $231 million cost to Australian teenagers that's 'alarming and shocking'

Research suggests gambling behaviour among teens could continue into adulthood.

NEWS

US politics live: The bad news for Baby Boomers, and your inheritance

As both sides of politics recalibrate their campaign, Jim Chalmers is predicting a double rate cut in May as millions of Australians have their retirement income savings smashed.

THE NEW DAILY

‘So stupid’: Trump lashes out as markets plunge

US President Donald Trump says foreign governments will have to pay “a lot of money” to lift sweeping tariffs that he characterises as “medicine”, as financial markets anticipate another week of steep losses.

The ASX plunged on opening on Monday, down more than 6 per cent morning trading – effectively wiping about $156 billion off its market capitalisation, even more than had been expected.

MACRO BUSINESS

Australian economy faces deep deflationary shock

“There’s big implications for Australia because what is going to happen is you are going to have these huge walls erected around the US economy. The Chinese aren’t going to be able to sell jack Sh#t into the US economy. They are going to block China from the US economy completely”

“China is the biggest supplier of goods into Australia. And if China can’t sell BYD cars into the US, where do you think they are going to dump these cars and all the other goods? Little old Australia, the EU and other markets. We are going to get a ton of cheap Chinese goods dumped into Australia”. “

Are we going to do anything about it?… No chance we have got no spine."

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Voice by stealth

Voters need to realise this is a re-run of the referendum

CRIKEY

The opposition leader has begun his election campaign in shambolic fashion. He urgently needs to fix it — otherwise, we might be doomed to a Labor majority.

THE NIGHTLY

Why selling the Darwin Port in 2015 was a massive mistake

ISABELLE MULLEN: As China ramps up its activities in our region, it has become crystal clear that the 2015 decision to flog off the Darwin Port was a massive mistake.