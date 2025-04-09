He always made the same mistake, to assume good will in others when there was none. To know, in fact, the depths of their depravity, their cruelty, their shallow vindictiveness, their brain dead manipulation of the truth, well so it was. They would poison themselves when the incantations struck.

As for now, for Australia, in election season, there had been the first of the leader's debates, won by Albanese, Sleazy Albanese to wear his old moniker, a man most people simply couldn't stand. Much less listen to.

How was it then that a nation so badly deceived, so totally robbed, so humiliated, could turn to the very debasement of a leader who was torturing them in slow time, a pudgy, unpleasant Neanderthal, not to insult Neanderthals, who lived on still in our DNA.



Dutton's father had been rushed to hospital with a heart attack just before the debate began. They continued on with it. Not a word of sympathy.

These courtly graces. These poisonous courtiers. He remained silent in the face of it all, just, as a child, he had refused to speak for days on end, until his parents beat him for that, too.

We've all had difficult childhoods dear, they lack resonance, much less emotional impact, with the passing of the years.

Is it happening now? As the old rehab slogan went. So we climbed out of one sulphurous pit, and gazed alert across a volcanic landscape.

And said to you: beware. You, we, the entire nation, indeed the whole of humanity, was surrounded by deception. The first step in any war.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Federal Election 2025: Anthony Albanese snaps at reporter over Greens question at press conference ahead of May 3 election

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China announces 84% tariffs on US in retaliation

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The Chinese ministry of finance said it will impose 84% tariffs on US goods from Thursday, up from the 34% previously announced, according to Reuters.

Stock markets sold off further in the wake of the announcement.

ABC

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Trump's tariffs have caused the stock market to crash to levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic, and billionaires are feeling the sting.

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MACRO BUSINESS

Australian renters brace for more pain

Money.com points to analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showing that rents have risen by 14.2% over the past two years — more than double the overall inflation rate of 6.6%.

This 14.2% increase reflects the compounded rise of 7.3% in 2023, followed by a further 6.4% increase in 2024.

“The last time Australia saw two consecutive years of rent growth above 6% was in 2007–2008, during the height of the GFC”, Money.com.au notes. “Back then, rent growth peaked at 8.4% in 2008, followed by six years of rent inflation outpacing general inflation”.

“Based on current trends, projections show rents could rise another 18% by 2030”.

“There is a growing divide between homeowners who are likely to see another rate cut soon and lower mortgage repayments, and renters who will continue bearing the brunt of the housing crisis”, Money.com.au’s Property Expert, Mansour Soltani, said.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Yesterday evening, Keith Windschuttle died after a prolonged battle with ill health.

The legacy of a creative is best expressed through his life’s creations. Keith was a prolific author and publisher of quality literature. His founding and stewardship of Macleay Press produced several gems, including titles by James Franklin and Sir David Smith. For so many of us, it is his magnum opus, The Fabrication of Aboriginal History, a tract so invasive in its examination of the past it spans several volumes, that distinguished him as a man ever questing for truth. The importance of Fabrication cannot be overstated. Its revelations are monolithic and its chapters should be required reading for all students of Australian history. At the time of his death, Keith was slaving to complete the work’s projected second and fourth volumes. We can only hope that his research, somehow, can make its way posthumously into publication.

All of us at Quadrant have been devastated to learn of Keith’s passing. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the journal from 2008 to 2015 and then again from 2017 to 2024.

CRIKEY

As political candidates vie for their increasingly valuable vote in some parts of the country, the Muslim community grapples with whether to engage, or withdraw entirely.

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Business begs MPs to end sugar hits and focus on growth

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