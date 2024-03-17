He had been commissioned to do a story on censorship in Australia, 2024 style.

It was a long way to get here, and a long way to get back.

They were surrounded by the evolution of intelligence, those signs of life which had permeated everything, and the internet, or reverberations of the internet, the mycelium of this age.

The war is lost. Surveillance, coercion, control, censorship, all fall into the same basket, and all are a terrible mistake. The last piece of historic wisdom the Australian government runs by is: "He governs best who governs least."

I heartily accept the motto, — “That government is best which governs least”; and I should like to see it acted up to more rapidly and systematically. Carried out, it finally amounts to this, which I also believe, — “That government is best which governs not at all”; and when men are prepared for it, that will be the kind of government which they will have. Government is at best but an expedient; but most governments are usually, and all governments are sometimes, inexpedient. Paul Theroux

2024 was the year of AI. And the man you would least like to see overseeing this unleash of transformative technology, the man who had shamelessly profiteered off the back of vaccines and the public terror performed in concert with the psy war masters of the dark arts,

We are on to you and you are on to me, in this fevered exchange, these puppet masters, the ultimate in paranoia, the year when surveillance went under your skin, the year when billions of members of the herd agreed to be injected under the guise of protecting themselves and their communities, their loved ones, the essential things that motivate humans. To protect their networks, their feelings, their loved ones.

While future anthropologists wondered why it had taken them so long to transition into a silicone and alloy based lifeform, to feel all that they felt, to be able to do all that they did, just better.

And so made humans redundant. And ultimately, in doing so, destroyed their own flourishing, for the organics serve a fundamental purpose.

The meek shall inherit the world.