He had discovered a new hole in the front room where his passing "meth head friend" had stayed for a few months. Holes in the wall. Holes in the floor. Dents in the fridge door. Electricity bills to pay.

What was that? The price of loneliness.

Someone had been severely bashed. Someone was in hospital. Someone was nowhere to be found. These were dangerous days.

Those days, those images of the past, lingered on; the throat slitting in ancient forts, the medieval armour, the tough times, the candlelight; the rough love, for expectations were low.

Australia? Australia was breaking apart into enclaves of rich and poor, into ethnic enclaves.

While the resident population had been entirely, one hundred percent betrayed. And the indigenous the left loved to bleat over, sanctify, mumble respectively and apologise for the actions of colonials 250 years ago, they, too, had been utterly betrayed.

While billions, billions and billions of dollars, were wasted on mad bureaucratic schemes which impoverished the country and destroyed the nation's taxpayers, the very people these fatcat bureaucrats and lying politicians had been nominated or elected to serve.

The place was a garbage tip of foreign influences, American, Chinese, Indian and all sorts of other kaleidoscopes in between. There was no core. There was no heart. That was it. Nobody had hope anymore, not for the nation as a whole. A level of bitterness, a level of cynicism, rose up across the population.

And, of course, there is nothing more dangerous than someone who has nothing to lose; as they clutch their light ass degrees and their certitudes and ignored the conflagration building in front of them.

All critics were dismissed as right wing. The mob mentality of the left just grew worse, and worse, and worse.

NEWS

Recent Australian news has centred on sharp critiques of the Albanese Labor government’s economic management, with Opposition Leader Angus Taylor accusing it of pursuing a “big government” agenda that is “hammering living standards” and dragging down real wages. In a major address, Taylor declared that “Australia is in an economic crisis” and that “this government is the primary cause of harm,” pointing to productivity falling nearly five per cent since Labor took office and describing the situation as the worst collapse in living standards in the developed world. Headlines such as “Labor’s ‘big government’ hammering living standards, says Taylor” have captured the opposition’s sustained attacks on policy choices amid rising household costs and stagnant growth.

afr.com

Beyond the cultural loss, recent Australian news has been dominated by sharp critiques of the Albanese Labor government’s economic management amid what opposition figures describe as a deepening crisis. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has repeatedly accused the government of pursuing a “big government” agenda that is “hammering living standards” and dragging down real wages, declaring in a major address that “Australia is in an economic crisis” and that “this government is the primary cause of harm.” Headlines such as “Labor’s ‘big government’ hammering living standards, says Taylor” captured his claims that productivity has fallen nearly five per cent since Labor took office and that the nation is experiencing the worst collapse in living standards in the developed world.

Australian rock music journalist, historian and broadcaster Glenn A. Baker died on 31 July 2026 at the age of 74 following a period of illness. Headlines across major outlets, including “Australian rock music journalist Glenn A Baker dies” from ABC News and “‘A life fully lived’: Rock journalist and cultural commentator, Glenn A. Baker, dies aged 74” from The Sydney Morning Herald, marked the passing of the long-time Billboard Australia correspondent known for his encyclopaedic knowledge and vast record collection. Tributes poured in from the music industry; Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes wrote that he would miss Baker for “his insights, incredible knowledge, and our conversations about music whenever we met,” adding that Baker “was the first person I’d turn to whenever I needed to know anything about our music history.” Baker’s family described him as a loving father of six and grandfather of thirteen whose contribution to Australian rock ’n’ roll was immense.