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A Sense of Place Magazine
2h

As I understand it, the Bill will be introduced into Parliament this week. Which is insane. They rush things through without any proper debate or any public support, and end up looking like totalitarian idiots. Perhaps it will die in the Senate. Although the Greens are apparently going to support it after some trade off. And the mainstream media, all puppets, are going along to get along and have zero interest in encouraging independent voices. Imagine if the 1.2 billion dollars was evenly distributed, a million each, to the top 1200 media outlets. Then you really would have a vibrant media landscape. What we and plenty of other independents could do with a million bucks!! Ugh, I have no faith in any of them. They're a soulless lot, born without conscience, and we are becoming a soulless nation. There's my note of optimism for the day. I obviously need another coffee. All the best. Thanks for your interest.

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LB Writes's avatar
LB Writes
2h

How do you see this bill playing out?

I'm concerned it will succeed. Most everyday people I interact with offline don't seem to see the importance. Worse, the left-leaning people in my circle genuinely see any failed attempt at policy as the result of misinformation and refuse to look inward.

The support any of this has had in parliament over the years is alarming.

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