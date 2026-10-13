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LB Writes's avatar
LB Writes
1h

If the public cannot see the true extent of reality, they cannot vote to cure what ills. This bill will be the end of democratically informed consent. It is election interference.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
3h

Australians have the government they deserve for how they treated me.

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