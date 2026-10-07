In Penong, on the Nullarbor, the Ampol station is the only public room for a hundred kilometres in any direction that pretends to offer the internet. I sat there for an hour yesterday trying to join the Telstra public network. The connection never arrived. The manager laughed when I mentioned it. Slow, she said. Telstra. They run the business on Starlink. They cannot give that to the public.

That is the practical geography of Australian broadband in 2026. A government network that cost tens of billions of dollars still leaves a roadhouse dependent on a private satellite service it is not allowed to share, while the official public option fails to connect at all.

Sometimes it is just the little things. No internet. You blow a gasket in a public place and yell out: nothing works in this country. A frustration felt day in and day out across the vast reaches of Australia.

The National Broadband Network was sold by former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as the “information superhighway of the future”.

It was announced in 2009 as a largely fibre-to-the-premises build. After the change of government, Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull oversaw the switch to the multi-technology mix: fibre to the node over the old copper, hybrid fibre-coax, fixed wireless and satellite. The political selling point was that it would be cheaper and faster to deliver.

The opposite occurred.

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Laurie Patton, then of Internet Australia, and a series of later pieces in Pearls and Irritations documented how cost estimates climbed. Copper was bought by the tens of thousands of kilometres. The headlines tell the story: The NBN sinks deeper into a technological mire. Time to ditch our dud NBN. More broadband porkies: Putting lipstick on a pig.

On and on the sorry tale went, as Australia sank down the international rankings. The rest of the world galloped into a bright, interconnected future. We sank beneath the waves, all the while our politicians pretended the information super highway was a real thing.

The NBN was sold as a nation-building marvel. Fibre to almost every door. The digital equivalent of the Snowy scheme, only cleaner and more modern, and certain to drag the country into the century everyone else was already living in. What arrived, after the slogans and the press conferences, was a rolling farce of copper, delay and silence.

At my mother’s place the internet and the phone simply vanished for months. An elderly woman, already short of company, was cut off from the little contact she still had. No apology that meant anything. You can die of loneliness. Not that the authorities cared.

Complaints to the provider meant you were left on hold for an hour, minimum, and when you finally did reach a person, all you got was indifference. Express the slightest frustration and they simply hung up on you.

Complaints to the Telecommunications Ombudsman ended in high farce. A woman rang to say, “You’ll be pleased to hear we’ve resolved your complaint.” “Really? So it works now?” “No, I didn’t say that. Because the NBN doesn’t sell directly to your provider, but through an intermediary, there’s nothing we can do. So we’ve put your complaint into the resolved column.”

After all these years, I might be paraphrasing slightly. But not by much.

That story is not rare. Across the suburbs and the regions the rollout became a study in how thoroughly a government can oversell a promise and then under-deliver the thing itself. Months without service. Technicians who never came. Speeds that collapsed the moment the evening began. A public monopoly that spent the better part of two decades and tens of billions of dollars producing, in too many streets, something worse than the service it replaced.

People lost work. Kids lost school. The old lost the last thread that kept them from being entirely alone. The damage was not abstract. It sat in kitchens and spare rooms while ministers congratulated themselves on milestones.

The NBN did not fail for lack of money or lack of warning. It failed because the people who sold it as destiny treated the public as an audience, not as the people who would have to live inside the wreckage. The superhighway never arrived.

Hundreds of thousands, and anyone the NBN still cannot reach, have simply turned to Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has provided far better quality internet across the country, without the double dipping of the taxpayer being forced to pay both for a monthly service and then also pay through their taxes for massive inefficiency.

I've said time and again that the NBN is a white elephant, and that it would be destroyed by competition… IF competition were allowed.



Of course like-for-like competition is NOT allowed… the NBN have a monopoly on wired internet… but guess what? They're STILL being… pic.twitter.com/YQMPzHS6Tz

Taxpayer equity injected into NBN Co stands at roughly $32 billion, with more committed. Cumulative losses have passed $36 billion. The company has never recorded a profit. Upgrades of the remaining fibre-to-the-node footprint are now scheduled to run into the 2030s, with full connection work stretching toward 2040. The project that was meant to be finished years ago is still the longest infrastructure build in the country’s history.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has just ended its Measuring Broadband Australia program, the eight-year watchdog that began because speeds were routinely missing their advertised marks. The final report, for March 2026, found fixed-line NBN services delivering 99.4 per cent of plan speed in the evening peak.

On the Ookla Speedtest Global Index, Australia’s fixed broadband sits around the mid-40s to low-50s globally, with median downloads in the mid-hundreds of megabits on the better months. That is not a catastrophe for city fibre and HFC customers who can now buy 500 Mbps or gigabit plans. It is a very ordinary result for a country that spent the better part of two decades and a vast public sum building the network.

The Australian reported this week that NBN Co’s road to clearing a $27.5 billion debt will be a long one. An $8.5 billion capital budget over three years, and a fading willingness among customers to pay for faster plans, threaten to delay any repair of the balance sheet. The network that was sold as a commercial nation-building asset is still, seventeen years on, a public liability with no credible date for clearing what it owes.

The disgust that the NBN debacle breeds is not complicated. Australians have watched the same pattern often enough to recognise it on sight: the grand announcement, the blown budget, the quiet rewriting of what was ever promised, and the insistence, years later, that the mess is now a success.

None of this requires a theory that anyone planned to create an ill-informed and therefore compliant public. It only requires the record. A political decision to cheapen the build, repeated underestimates of cost and demand, and a regulatory culture that declared victory once the remaining copper mostly hit the modest speeds it was sold at. In the cities the result is now tolerable.

On the Eyre Highway Australia’s internet is still a joke the woman behind the counter has heard before.

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