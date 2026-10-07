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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
5h

Yep, all true. Saw it myself earlier this year.

Apparently Abbott wanted to totally cancel the NBN and Turnbull had to incent the mixed mode alternative to save it. Abbott was useless.

The solution is satellites.

We bought a Starlink Mini for our travel. Works everywhere. Lives on the roof rack. Simple as.

NBN needs its own satellite network. Justify it as national security. Problem solved.

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