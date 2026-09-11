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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
Sep 19

Everyone knows that when they say, "We're doing it for the children!" you know it's part of the New world order™ and that we should throw it out.

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Christian's avatar
Christian
Sep 17

I wish she would remove everything this government has ever said …. It causes a lot of harm

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