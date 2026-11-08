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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1h

Julie ruins Christmas and refuses to appear before US Congress

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/christmas-lunch-fun-cant-be-shared

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1h

Yet another example of the baleful control of Australian governments by the world parasites.

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