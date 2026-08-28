Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands is one of the rawest, most poignant, powerful and consequential books of the 2020s.

Here author Michael Gray Griffith, speaking from an abandoned industrial park in Western Australia, talks in depth about the creation of the book, and where Australia finds itself today.

Australia’s Broken Heartlands is of significant historical interest for the fact that Michael Gray Griffith is the only citizen journalist to have travelled Australia interviewing people from all walks of life in the wake of the Covid epidemic. It is humane, funny, sad and shocking in equal measure. It is a gritty record of the personal and social devastation foisted on the country by career politicians.

All based on a lie.

Michael Gray Griffith is the founder of Cafe Locked Out, which is now a nationwide community of podcasters.

His stunning work documents not just the national derangement which overtook Australia during the Covid era, when the country became notorious internationally for having the worst response to the so-called “pandemic” of anywhere on Earth, but the way a nation once renowned for its easy-going character became an authoritarian cesspit.

Thousands of Australians endured government censorship during the Covid era, many were forced to have a “vaccine” they did not want in order to keep their employment, and many thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to go along with the government’s outrageous mandates.

Michael received a ten-year ban on Facebook and YouTube for daring to go against the government narrative. To this day not one Australian mainstream media outlet covers the outrageous collusion between the government and American based big tech companies to censor the sincere, genuine, authentic voices of Australian citizens.

And to this day Australia’s parasitic political class have refused to apologise or even acknowledge the damage they inflicted on their fellow countrymen, including loss of businesses, loss of employment and numerous vaccine injuries, now a widely acknowledged international scandal.

But one voice could not be silenced, and that was Michael Gray Griffith. In speaking out so fearlessly, and by interviewing such a vast array of people as he travelled around the country, Michael became the de facto leader of Australia’s freedom movement, a comfort and an inspiration to his thousands of followers.

In the process of recording the reality on the ground, and the protest engendered by government overreach, Michael became one of Australia’s most censored writers, attracting a 10 year ban on Facebook and suppression on other platforms. Facebook has a long history of collaborating with the Australian government to censor the nation’s citizens on issues ranging from mass migration to multiculturalism to lockdowns. Griffith wears his Facebook ban as a badge of honour.

If you were of no consequence, if, essentially, you were a fantasist without influence, nobody would bother banning you. Rather you’d just be dismissed as another blip in the wild uplands of the internet.

Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands is available on all major platforms. To purchase a signed copy go HERE.