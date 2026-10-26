A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth HDF's avatar
Elizabeth HDF
10h

Why are they trying to destroy us? The largest employer in Australia at the moment is the government, carrying too many in dei, compliance, h&s and other ridiculous woke positions that do nothing to advance us but burden small and large businesses with their endless compliance rules.

My husband recently was awarded a $20,000 hard earned bonus from his employer. All employees received $1,000 for each year they worked up to 20 years to compensate for the current high cost of living. It came along with his monthly wage. After tax he ended up with just over $13,000.

I hate this government.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Sense of Place Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture