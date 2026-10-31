Angus Taylor, leader of the Australian Liberal Party, faces a real risk of losing Hume to One Nation if current trends hold to 2028. Anthony Albanese’s hold on his inner-west seat of Grayndler, despite soft primary numbers, the multiple scandals surrounding him, the frequently hostile mainstream coverage and a social media flooded with scorn.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is the most secure of them all. The contrast is stark in a political landscape reshaped by Pauline Hanson’s One Nation. National primary support for One Nation has climbed from 6.4 per cent at the May 2025 election to the mid-to-high 20s in late October 2026 polling.

Hanson does not hold a single-member “Senate seat” in the way House members do. Queensland elects its senators statewide under proportional representation; a quota is roughly 14.3% at a normal half-Senate election. She runs as the lead One Nation candidate for the state.

In 2025 One Nation recorded about 7.1% in the Queensland Senate (half a quota) and still secured a seat. The picture has changed sharply. Recent Newspoll quarterly analysis (July–September 2026) put One Nation’s primary vote in Queensland at 36%, well ahead of Labor (25%) and the Coalition (19%). Hanson herself led Albanese as preferred prime minister among Queenslanders 52–48 in the same polling.

Hanson remains a Queensland Senator and has shown no public interest in contesting a lower-house seat. While long-standing convention places the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives, there is no constitutional bar to a Senator holding the office.

At current polling she is extremely secure. A 30%+ primary would comfortably deliver One Nation two Queensland Senate seats and put a third within reach on a strong day. National projections based on current polling have suggested One Nation could expand from its current four senators to as many as 16 after 2028.

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Recent figures show Labor and One Nation frequently neck-and-neck on primary vote (Essential Research late October: both 28 per cent; Roy Morgan mid-to-late October: Labor 26 per cent, Coalition 23.5 per cent, One Nation 22.5 per cent), while the Coalition has slumped into the low 20s. Labor retains a two-party preferred edge of roughly 52–53 per cent against the Coalition and around 55 per cent against One Nation in respondent-allocated measures.

The right’s fragmentation and One Nation’s regional concentration have produced dramatic seat projections in advanced computer programs known as multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) models that combine large national polls with local demographic data to forecast results in individual seats throughout the year.

Those models have repeatedly flagged existential problems for the Coalition in seats like Hume.

Angus Taylor, Liberal leader since February 2026 after defeating Sussan Ley, holds a semi-rural New South Wales electorate that was once comfortably Liberal. In 2025 he won with 58.1 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote against Labor and a primary of 43.9 per cent; One Nation managed only 8 per cent. By early-to-mid 2026, large-sample MRP exercises told a different story.

A Redbridge Group/Accent Research MRP for the Australian Financial Review (fieldwork late April to mid-May 2026, more than 6,000 respondents) gave Taylor a 98 per cent probability of losing Hume to One Nation. A DemosAU MRP around the same period put One Nation’s primary in the seat at 33 per cent against Taylor’s 26 per cent, projecting a 60–40 two-candidate preferred result for One Nation over Labor once preferences were applied.

Later reporting, including in The Monthly, cited polls showing Taylor’s primary collapsing toward the low 20s and One Nation above 40 per cent primary, with two-candidate preferred figures heavily favouring Hanson.

More recent aggregated models (such as Poliwave updates into October) have shown the contest tighter, with Liberal slightly ahead on some readings, but the directional threat remains clear. Hume is precisely the kind of regional and outer-metropolitan seat where One Nation’s national surge has been strongest. If the party’s primary stays near or above the Coalition’s and preference flows do not heavily favour Liberals, Taylor’s personal margin evaporates.

Anthony Albanese’s position in Grayndler is structurally different. The inner-west Sydney seat is one of Labor’s safest, returning a 66.9 per cent two-candidate preferred result against the Greens in 2025 (margin roughly 17 points) on a primary of 53.5 per cent. One Nation registered just 3.2 per cent.

DemosAU MRP modelling earlier in 2026 still showed Labor around 46 per cent primary and 62 per cent two-candidate preferred against the Greens. Progressive, high-education, urban demographics make a right-wing breakthrough implausible.

The more plausible challenge comes from the left: local independent Hannah Ferguson, founder of Cheek Media, has announced she will contest the seat, focusing on gas exports, gambling reform and Gaza.

A September 2026 survey of 956 Grayndler voters commissioned by the conservative group Advance reported Labor’s primary falling to 40 per cent and a head-to-head with Ferguson of 56–44 once undecided respondents were excluded. Electoral analysts, including Kevin Bonham, have questioned the poll’s methodology and the absence of a named pollster or full weighting details. Mainstream MRP work and betting markets continue to treat the seat as a comfortable Labor hold (Sportsbet has quoted Labor at 1.10).

Albanese’s personal ratings have deteriorated, Essential Research recorded disapproval at a record 56 per cent for his prime ministership in late October, but that national soft spot has not yet translated into a competitive local contest in Grayndler.

Projecting current trends forward to a 2028 election (assumed around May) sharpens the asymmetry. Sustained One Nation support in the mid-20s, combined with Coalition primaries in the low 20s, could continue to threaten Coalition seats across regional New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

Preference dynamics, the exact ceiling of One Nation support, and, any recovery in Coalition standing will determine the final picture, yet the available evidence points in one direction: the Opposition Leader’s own electorate is among those most directly threatened by the right’s realignment, while the Prime Minister’s remains a fortress. As for Pauline Hanson, she is rapidly becoming the queen in the High Castle, impregnable.

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