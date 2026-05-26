With Paul Collits. His Substack is called Political Science.

Collits, being a somewhat cerebral lad, describes himself as a freelance writer and independent scholar and researcher, with interests in politics, public policy, philosophy, economics and education.

To watch, well listen on the part of Paul, who was having some technical issues, click the link below.

https://rumble.com/v7a9qpe-how-did-we-get-here-with-paul-collits-and-his-substack-political-science.html?

In reality he's one of Australia's most viciously acerbic writers on the fallen state of our political culture and the "midwit" politicians who have taken the country to financial and social ruin; and making it an increasingly authoritarian and dysfunctional place.

Never talk about politics, they say; well that's all we're going to talk about this morning. No current political commentator has more contempt for our ruling elites than Paul Collits.

Here's an excerpt from his later article on the death of the Opposition, The Elephant in the Liberal Room, which you can find on his Substack, Political Science.https://substack.com/@paulcollits

At a time when, post-Budget, a thousand pennies have just dropped about the Airbus Albo Government, across the up-until-now, non-attentive, sanguine electorate and even in the normie media, the Opposition should be on a roll.

It clearly isn’t, languishing as it is in the polling toilet. Or basement. Use your own metaphor to sum up its current circumstances and its anemic connection with the voting public. It is far worse than becalmed.

At a time when people everywhere, including those who seldom interact with the political system, are sensing that morally, intellectually, and competency-wise and decency-wise, the lights might be on in Canberra but, clearly, no one’s at home.

This, therefore, should be an occasion for eyeballs over the Liberal target, for sharp and deep analytics of core direction, ideology, and strategy.

But, no.

The Liberal malaise has led to some strange diversions in the right-of-centre Australian media, at this time of hitherto thought-impossible democratic system-change, aka the demise of the rigged UniParty system.

One more excerpt:

Every hour you work, thirty minutes of it goes to line the Mates’ pockets rather than your own. Mates in big corporations, industry groups, government departments, the halls of parliament and the media skew the system to suit each other. Corporations dodge taxes, so you pay more. You pay more for your house and higher interest rates on your mortgage, more for your medicines and transport, and more for your children’s education and insurance, because the Mates take a cut.

It was the late, great Harvard philosopher, Robert Nozick who argued compellingly that taxation was on a par with forced labour. Or theft, by the state.