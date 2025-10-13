A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
Oct 16

Working class coalitions sick of all the crap being dished out while their standards of living decline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Kelly's avatar
Richard Kelly
Oct 16

“There are current and emerging groups who are eroding our country’s social fabric by advocating hatred, fear, and humiliation, and the AFP is putting them on notice,” Commissioner Barrett said. 

Indeed. But which groups?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 A Sense of Place Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture