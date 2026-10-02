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TonyR's avatar
TonyR
4h

Australia lost it's sovereignty long ago. I trust the present government a lot less than the current American administration. I regard the situation described in the above essay as a good thing, a very good thing. Our present 'government' has repeatedly shown that they are not acing in the intetests of the Australian people and a good case can be made for treason on their part. If a strong ally can help resolve this impasse, so much the better.

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Steve Glasgow's avatar
Steve Glasgow
5h

The Force Posture Agreement signed by the Gillard Government (and before anyone kicks off about me being anti Labour, I reckon that the Libs would have signed it too) states quite clearly that the Australian Government has "Full Knowledge and Concurrence". Basically, we know and agree with what is going on and what is being planned and agree with the actions that originate from Australian bases from which US assets could deploy.

We are no more than a convenience from which they can launch operations against whomever they want and we're stuck with the consequences.

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