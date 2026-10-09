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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
13h

That's a lovely description. It was surprisingly green when we came through.

I played the golf for fun and spent a lot of time poking around in bushes trying to find my ball. One of the holes was flooded

I thought of Edward Eyre and Wyllie the guide almost dying out there.

https://michaelsecomb.substack.com/p/golfing-the-nullarbor?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4mzfmy

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