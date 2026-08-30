A Sense of Place Magazine

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A Sense of Place Magazine
Sep 7

They work for The Blog. They are The Blog. Who works for us?

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grahamlyons
Sep 7

But Paul, they are "keeping us safe". Reminds me of the Covax: "safe and effective". Does ASIO work for "we, the people" or for "the controllers of the world"? A rhetorical question.

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