If all was lost, and all was found, and all we needed to do was raise our heads to see the swarm of entities circling around him, gathered on cliff tops, watching, waiting, guiding the future, moving in and out of time and place, barely moving and yet a tumult, then our place on this earth, our place in this time stream, our place in destiny, was both fixed and in massive flux.

For all around us massive change; the country pummelled from within and without, the terror unleashed. All sides spoke of god, these diminished entities who did not understand, or barely understood, the slip stream of history on which they were embarked.

Are you willing to be a conduit of the Deep State? Are you prepared to listen to those voices of Command and Control? Do you wish to sell your soul? To sell out for convenience, or just to stop the bombard, the harassment, the secret bullying for which they would never be held to account?

Well, no, obviously. The swarm was here now, that very swarming he had done so much to resist or destroy, to dampen down or deny, was filling the branches and the leaves and the swirling wind with strange faceless birds and with a kind of joyful twittering and with little windows to history in a multitude of voices, a history by no means essentially human.

Tumultuous moments came to him, but then a clear sky above the sky, and ancient pre-human realms where the earth had hung like the most sacred, most beautiful of jewels in a realm peopled by intelligences we could barely intuit, much less grasp.

And so Australia, poor old Australia, with its burdened population and its nefarious political class, continued its dissolve into chaos. And those who had betrayed their constituents so badly, they entered their chauffeured cars as if they were important, and the gods laughed. For there was another destiny. And in the scheme of things, they were entirely unimportant.

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