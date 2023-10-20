"Gas the Jews" and "F... the Jews" they chanted at The Sydney Opera House, footage that went viral around the world and was unfavourably co-joined with the excesses of the Covid era.

The American led West, with Australia as the second largest contributor, bombed the Middle East into rubble. The bombed Mosul into Rubble, the ancient Biblical city of Nineveh.

Now the American battleships were off the Coast of Israel.

And yet pretended they had done nothing. There was no crime. No blood on their hands. The opposite of the truth.

Australia's loyal complicity in America's war left a dark stain of hypocrisy across the landscape.

Foaming at the mouth.

Their ceaseless embrace of diversity and the billions upon billions

Now the Hamas massacres, the beheading of babies, the slaughter of children and young adults, it was all a blood drenched horror in a part of the world that had always embraced the cruellest of the gods.

It was a Holy War.

And above that?

Now the tyre hit the dark end of the road.

Invite in the world, you invite in the world's problems.

The left had been championing the Palestinian cause for decades. Now they were chanting "Gas the Jews" on the signature tune of Australian symbolism, the Sydney Opera House.

We don't take sides. We are beyond time. As if above the ceiling, as if above the sky; with the sliding accretion of if not a darkness a complex force.

And so, we can look down from heaven and believe.

****

And so it was that Chapter One of The Ravishing: Australia Undone ended. With what was increasingly feared as the beginning of World War Three in the Middle East.

With a discontented and disconnected populace.

With Anthony Albanese mortally wounded, and his government in a death spiral.

After 18 obsessive months which unforgivably divided the country, with living dinosaurs like aging television personality Ray Martin calling everyone who voted "No" against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as "Dickheads and Dinosaurs", with months of name calling from both sides, with a truly putrid descent, everyone had been turned against everyone.

Rowan Dean at Spectator Australia summed it up as well as anyone: "The Prime Minister now hangs around the neck of the Labor party and leftist politics in general like Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s legendary dead bird. To stretch the metaphor, when Labor sailed into government in May last year, the new Prime Minister brought with him an omen of leftist good fortune, the Voice. Eighteen months later, the cursed crew of a very leaky ALP vessel look starved of political capital and thirsty for progressive succour, floundering as they take on water and head for the rocks of the next election; the Voice now an omen of ill fortune."

And while Palestinians and Israelis protested on the streets or hurled insults at each other on social media, a classic example of Australia's much vaunted multiculturalism, and now immigration at record levels, World War Three peered above the horizon.

And the amalgamating forces said: We are here. We are now. We come at The End of Empire. Do your job.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA

Despite “deeply unpleasant” pro-Palestine protests everywhere, none were as shocking as those outside the Sydney Opera House, says The Spectator Editor Fraser Nelson. "In a fairly competitive field I think what’s happened outside the Opera House was the worst display of anti-Semitism," he told Sky News host Peta Credlin. “You can get some protests where they’re shouting ‘free Palestine, pro-Hamas’ and all the rest of it – that is rather different to shouting ‘gas the Jews’. “And that has really focused minds on what we’re seeing here – I mean this is a repeat of the 1930s, a repeat of the genocidal logic which terrified the world. “Everywhere you go, there have been deeply unpleasant Hamas protests but none of them as shocking as what we saw in Sydney.”

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GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

The New South Wales premier, Chris Minns, has vowed to stop further pro-Palestinian marches in Sydney after apologising for allowing Monday night’s event that ended with antisemitic slurs being hurled on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

At the time, the globally recognised Sydney venue had been lit up blue and white in support of Israel, and the protesters had been allowed to march from Town Hall to the steps by police, before the chanting and flare-throwing began.

“I really want to make it clear to the Jewish community that I want to apologise to them specifically, on behalf of the government and myself as the premier of NSW,” Minns said on Wednesday morning.

Video from the protest showed men chanting offensive slogans, including “fuck the Jews” and “fuck Israel”. Event organisers claimed the troublemakers were few in number and had not been part of the broader event.

Minns said the protesters had already “proven they’re not peaceful”.

“Shouting racial epithets at Jewish community members is not the definition of a peaceful protest,” he said. “The idea they’re going to commandeer Sydney streets is not going to happen and I’m sure the NSW police will make that clear this morning.”

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Gary Johns

Why did the political elite of Australia allow a nasty idea, the constitutional right to a Voice for one group of Australians, to be put to the Australian people?

It is not as if changing the Australian constitution would solve the Aboriginal problem: that 20 per cent have been locked out of the spoils of modernity by an ideology of self-determination. Indeed, it was only going to make things worse.

The Voice was always a political instrument designed to privilege one class of Aborigine, the urban university elite, primed in separatist ideology, buttressed by misapplied post-colonialist mumbo jumbo, and identity self-regard. Noel Pearson, Marcia Langton, Megan Davis and a host of others charged ahead thinking they were talking to Australia. They were not. They were talking to Mark Leibler, Danny Gilbert, Greg Craven, Julian Leeser and a host of paid-for Aboriginal leaders with stars in their eyes. Professors, lawyers, bishops, editors, and leaders of industry should have called out their behaviour. But few had the strength or insight to oppose, so the key players got away with indulging their egos.

The Uluru attempted coup was an outrageous presumption on a nation that had done more than most to bring an ancient people into the modern world. Aboriginal voices are everywhere, but some of those who had made the transition to modernity most successfully wanted more and spat in the nation’s face. They called Australians stupid and racist.

The referendum was a legacy exercise, the last desperate lunge at hero status by a leadership divorced from their people and disdainful of their own journey to integration. They, and the Yes camp, were willing to trash equality of citizenship because they were wooed by the constant refrain of ‘65,000 years of continuous culture’, first nations, acknowledgement and welcome to country, elders, and spirituality. It was Disneyland on steroids. When elites are so irresponsible as to accept this anti-enlightenment diatribe disaster looms. The big mistake of the elites was to place the decision in the hands of the people.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2023/10/referendum-madness/

ABC

This weekend, Australia will write a new chapter in the long struggle for Indigenous rights. The world is watching.

No matter a Yes or No, we must confront some fundamental questions as a nation in two days' time. Do we believe the oldest living culture on earth should have a say on its continuity? Is this the final chapter of a 20-year debate on constitutional recognition?

As an Aboriginal person, it feels impossible to digest the freight train of messages coming towards us each day. Most of it is about us, without us.

Support for Indigenous Australians

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander crisis support line 13YARN on 13 92 76

eSafety Commission's First Nations resources

This year, it has been routine to switch on the television and watch as two non-Indigenous people have an entire conversation about you. It can feel like the Blackfellas are in the lobby, while non-Indigenous Australians in the boardroom decide our fate.

There is despondency and fear running through communities right now. It is sobering to hear elders say the racism they're seeing in 2023 is among the worst they've witnessed.

Indigenous people deserved so much better than the debate we were subjected to this year: the misinformation, death threats, conspiracy theories, the racist nonsense and everything in between. The worst of Australia has been on display.

YOUTUBE