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Fred Pawle's avatar
Fred Pawle
6h

Albo doesn't care about Australia. It's a sad reflection on Australia that anyone ever thought he did.

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Archangel of Oz's avatar
Archangel of Oz
2h

Don't forget that Mr Forrest also has a 20% stake in Austal (War)Shipbuilding which is another great pork barrel grift from Canberra and Minister for War!

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