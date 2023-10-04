There was chaos on the ground. It was obvious there was no benevolence in the Prime Minister's actions. The Voice, the indigenous voice to parliament, creating a special body which could speak directly to parliament, had been motivated by ill intent from the beginning. It had polarised the country. Most of it all had shown the cracks, the gashes, in the mushy surface of Australia's Labor Party.

That they were just as bad, if not worse, than their predecessor was now obvious to everybody.

If anybody cared, and the ennui, or more exactly the sense of indignation, disgust and contempt, or disregard, that the population held for their governing body, or their overlords, was everywhere. He moved upon the water. They moved upon the water. Three score and ten had been the old marker, and he had just passed that point. And it was true what people said, the world, life, the meaning of it all, looked different at this age to any other.

He reconciled with the past. Shame, guilt, regret, remorse, the words flowed easily, flippantly. Although not so flippantly through his long suffering conscience.

The country, a morbid view. Yet around him were young families, and when the sun came out, a happiness. Something happened around the house, as the spirits settled. He gardened, although he had rarely gardened in his life, except as a child, in that far off place, that suburb blanketed in a kind of lonely sorrow, when he had spent the nights soaring in his dreams above the suburb, in amazement at these lofty heights, at the houses spread below, at this strange ability which bore no resemblance to his friends, later his colleagues. As he drowned his consciousness in a drunken lifestyle, as the years fled before him in a terrible waste, as that strange loneliness leached through everything, and was born again. And he became a delinquent drunk, the chaos and slime spreading around him.

Such was not to be, of course. Not now.

Wind farms were proposed off the coast, a multi-billion dollar gift to Bill Gates and the Davos billionaires; the stunningly massive size of the contracts, the only thing renewable about them being the need to replace them, repair them, service them, and to rip billions off the Australian taxpayer to service their climate change targets, a grift decades in the making.

Now that the rubber had hit the road, so to speak, in this massive environmental vandalism, in this appalling destruction of the coastline, in this utter contempt for the voting public, many of whom had wearied of the ceaseless climate alarmism emanating from the government, as they jostled not just for electoral advantage but for billions in graft, cosying up to the billionaires and the United Nation's sick agendas; all of it a malaise, all of it a destruction of common sense. And as he was wont to say in what had become a cliché, common decency had died long ago.

There was room to move. They jostled for position. There was always a hierarchy in the nature of things. Blessed art thou. These voices, they came to seek an outlet, they came to nurture a new breed, and a new generation.

Richard Flanagan was pontificating about AI's rampant pillaging of his body of work; but didn't recognise, failed to appreciate, the flow of time, the universal nature of what was happening within the body of nature, with all that had been and all that would be.

And so they came for him, for them. And at last, he would thrive.

As for the country, in this area, they too would thrive. And already he could see it, in the happy kids, the handsome dads, the poised and fulfilled women, in the loving nature of the air that stirred around them.

It had always been about war. And here, triumph. For they would succeed.

AUSTRALIA'S MAINSTREAM MEDIA

MICHAEL PASCOE THE NEW DAILY

The post-mortem of the Voice referendum should find the shallow nature of mass media did not by itself reject the invitation offered by the Uluru Statement – but it sure as hell did not help.

Political opportunism tapping into a combination of innate timid conservatism and a sour meanness within the Australian spirit did that job, steadily eating away at the initial positive response to the Voice.

Maybe the optimism of the years of conversation that built the Uluru Statement did result in the wrong order – maybe Australia needed the truth-telling education first.

But in near-retrospect, the timidity that has seen Australians reject such no-brainer referenda as securing trial by jury, fair and democratic elections and simultaneous Senate and House of Representatives polls was always going to be easy for the No camp to tap into.

Media played handmaiden, both unintentionally and, in the obvious outlets, with malice aforethought.

For mass media, it’s about the clicks and the nature of news.

For social media, it’s the algorithms driving “engagement” – clicks by another name – and the nature of fear and outrage.

Clickbait brings imbalance

The problem for news outlets is, well, news. The usual cliches apply – “bad news is good news”, “dog bites man is not news, man bites dog is”.

An outrageous statement by a No campaigner is “bad” (i.e. “good”) news. It gets the clicks clicking. Offended Yes voters engage with the outrage and it kicks on in social media, the No cheer squad and trolls amplifying every lie.

Meanwhile the Yes story has remained the same from the outset. It hasn’t changed, can’t change. You can’t invent fresh explanations of goodwill, saying the same thing.

For most of the Murdoch media, running a No campaign either explicitly or by the “balance” subterfuge was a foregone conclusion given their political and social alignment with the Liberal and National parties, which in turn were always going to oppose the Voice.

SKYNEWS

Sky News host Caleb Bond says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is backtracking “faster than you could believe” regarding the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The latest Newspoll published in The Australian shows support for the Voice has dropped to its lowest level at just 36 per cent. Despite its unpopularity, the PM remarked that the referendum has been successfully “raising awareness” about the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australia. “It’s a bit like he’s been on the phone to Daniel Andrews,” Mr Bond said. “He can see the numbers – it’s plain as hell that this thing ain’t going to get up.”

xxx

Dozens of politicians and staffers attended a private farewell party for former premier Daniel Andrews on Friday.

It comes after Mr Andrews announced his resignation this week. The event was held at Victorian Trades Hall in Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was snapped at the event along with Mr Andrews’ successor Jacinta Allan. Former cabinet ministers were also spotted, including Deputy Premier James Merlino and Attorney General Martin Pakula.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

The yes campaign plans to staff every polling booth in the country with volunteers advocating for the voice, hoping their sheer numbers of supporters – and a renewed messaging focus on the consequences of a no vote on Indigenous Australians – can be enough to counter a no campaign that holds the advantage.

But despite talk in some quarters of the vote already being lost, voice supporters hope a final fortnight – including a tsunami of ads, an enormous pre-poll effort and the effects of the much-dissected “vibe” – will combine to carry the first referendum success in 46 years.

With two weeks until polling day and the yes side trailing in published polling, supporters admit there is a mountain to climb. Sources in the campaign talk of the no vote’s pathway to victory being a sweeping “highway”, while the voice faces a “goat track” – uphill, narrow, rocky and difficult.

Campaign and government sources claim internal polling paints a slightly more positive picture than media outlets’ polls. They would have to hope so – Guardian Australia’s analysis of polls estimates the average support for the voice is around 41.6% nationally.

YOUTUBE

John Campbell

Confirmation of excess deaths in 2023 for US, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Netherlands, and Denmark. However, deaths are lower than expected in Poland, Hungary, and Sweden. OECD data https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?que...

Senator Gerard Rennick

“The study presents the results of the fourth round of the national SARS CoV, which was conducted between 29 November-13 December 2022. The prevalence of anti-spike antibodies which indicates exposure to vaccine or natural infection was 99.6%, with little variation across jurisdictions or age consistent with Rounds 1-3. The prevalence of anti-nucleocapsid antibodies which indicates natural infection increased modestly from 65% in Round 3 to 71% in Round 4. This report mentions that anti-nucleocapsid antibodies are produced at lower levels and wane faster in people who are vaccinated.” I’ve attached a link to FOI 4475, which discusses the results of the latest round of seroprevalence studies for December 2022. The key point from these results on page 11 is that antibodies against the virus nucleocapsid wanes faster in the vaccinated than unvaccinated. This is very strong evidence that the vaccine (or at least repeated doses) are making the immune system weaker.

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Last week I spoke with Cory Bernardi how about how dodgy Albanese is by holding a pretend inquiry into Covid. This is so typical of the weasel to cut and run when accountability and transparency are required.