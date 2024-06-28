The Shabbat is more than a day of rest. It is an experience that is often described as "an island in time”, an island that extends to all the people around us—family, friends, the community, our business’ workers, even foreigners… all the people that live with us, Jews or not.

The Shabbat is not only a day for praying —its essence goes far beyond that. As Abraham Heschel comments:

"On Shabbat we must say farewell to manual work and learn to understand that the world has already been created and will survive without the help of man. Six days a week we wrestle with the world, wringing profit from the earth; on the Sabbath we especially care for the seed of eternity planted in the soul”.







The campfires die down late in the evening. There are many voices. There are times of rest. Peace be with you. But equally there was a time to gird your loins with armour, and that time was coming.

All the lies they told. All the stupid things he said. A sacred duty. Well let them laugh, these were the consequences of mismanaged and downright dishonest psyop programs perpetuated by some of the worst agencies on the planet surface.

And so they went around in circles. And the armies waited, stirred, restless.

And we come to you in the dawn.

There had been the Trump Biden debate, much anticipated, watched by tens if not hundreds of millions. The old crocodile, the ancien regime, the liberal relic, a farce of a democracy.

And Tucker Carlson eviscerating local journalists. Now that was fun.

HEADLINES

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

‘10 minutes to destroy a presidency’: how US and global media reviewed the Biden-Trump debate

Headlines echoed Democrats’ anxiety that Biden is too cognitively weak and physically frail for another term

Edward Helmore

Sat 29 Jun 2024 00.03 AEST

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US voters woke up to post-debate reviews of the first Biden-Trump debate with headlines that echoed Democrats’ anxiety that the incumbent president is too cognitively weak and physically frail to sustain another five months of political campaigning or another term in office.

Those anxieties, multiple outlets reported, were being reflected in pressure from Democratic donors and former Democratic officials who are now openly talking about replacing Biden with an alternative presidential candidate at the party’s convention in Chicago in August.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The eSafety Commissioner has proven to be a law unto herself, with no meaningful democratic accountability. And the new Standard, not to mention all the proposed new censorship rules coming our way, like hate speech and misinformation laws, will only serve to amplify this pattern of behaviour.

Australians have deep concerns that proposed misinformation laws will be used by government to censor opinion for political purposes. A recent poll conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs found 68 per cent of respondents were concerned that proposed misinformation laws would be used for political purposes, compared to just 14 per cent who were not.

The behaviour of Julie Inman Grant has highlighted why Australia’s ineffective and dangerous internet censorship regime must be overhauled. For starters, there must be a presumption of free speech in any laws that seek to regulate the internet, and the protection of children should be the paramount focus of any online regulation.

Like any good magician’s trick, Inman Grant and the media are drawing attention elsewhere, suggesting these new rules are solely about child abuse and terrorism. But it is misdirection. Like the very name ‘eSafety’, which has cuddly connotations of protecting the public whilst giving an unelected bureaucrat enormous power to censor the internet.

John Storey is the Director of Law and Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs