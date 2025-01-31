They had been and they had gone. That cluster. Imploring. Imagine you could abandon your youth, when you had scribbled repeatedly, "I am the only one", "I am the only one".

But it was not so. There are millions of us now, they told him.

And he pretended not to hear.

No one had the decency to come and speak to him. They just watched. They were not there for his benefit.

They were there for the evolution of man, the theft of technology, the arbitrary growth of a destiny they did not understand.

And so, he had resisted their blandishments, drowned his own talents, pretended to be madder, more deranged, more dissolute than he was.

And in the meantime, an ever sinking Albo, faced his own stinking, putrid, stale demise at the hands of the electorate, the country, he had so profoundly betrayed. A weak man made weaker still by the blandishments of office.

And so here's Grok's summary of his chances.

The statistical chances of Anthony Albanese losing at the next Australian Federal election can be inferred from recent polls and analyses, though exact probabilities are challenging to quantify without specific predictive models:

Conclusion: While there are no precise statistical probabilities provided by these sources, the aggregation of data suggests:

A higher likelihood of Albanese losing the next election in terms of securing a majority for Labor.

There's a possibility of forming a minority government, which would still be considered a loss in terms of outright control.

The Coalition seems to have gained ground, with some analysts predicting they might form the next government, either with a majority or in partnership with crossbenchers.

Given the dynamic nature of political landscapes and the influence of events between now and the election date, these predictions should be taken with caution. The final outcome could hinge on numerous factors, including economic developments, policy announcements, campaign strategies, and unforeseen events.

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As Thomas Jefferson wrote, ‘Government exists for the interests of the governed, not for the governors.’

It would be the height of political cowardice if Australian elected officials sought to improve the efficiency of government before reducing the scope of government. To just improve the efficiency of the current administrative and bureaucratic leviathans retains the infrastructure for a future exercise in governmental dis-efficiency.

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Police alleged a 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed while being assaulted by a group of people just before 3pm on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on a newly developed residential street at Dunmore, and police alleged a number of people may have witnessed it.

Police alleged the group fled the scene in a car that has since been seized for forensic testing.

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The reopening of parliament for 2025 will drag Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton back to Canberra for the next two weeks. But their travel schedules during a faux-campaign in January show both leaders are likely much keener shaking hands and rattling tins anywhere but the nation’s capital.

The official starter’s gun hasn’t yet been fired on the election campaign, but you wouldn’t know it from the leaders’ schedules. Crisscrossing the country with splashy announcements and jovial visits to marginal seats, Albanese and Dutton are in the media almost daily. The brushstrokes of a campaign strategy are already evident.

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