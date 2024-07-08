They were tipping out the ashes, dampening down the fires, preparing to march. These clarion calls. A kingly gesture. A moment in time. A country destroyed, or in the process of being destroyed. The West under attack. No country, no culture, is more under siege, or attack, than yours, visiting American Tucker Carlson had declared on his whirlwind speaking tour.

Someone had to say it. Someone had to speak out, against this vast, cruel, insensitive, insane driving forces destroying not just his country, but so many others. Flooded with foreigners, an upside down world where degradation was rewarded, laziness attracted benefits, where independent thinkers were crucified, and where every debate became a derogatory symphony between the left and the so-called "hard right", an appellation which discontinued all subsequent discussion, for you were in no man's land, a man who could not be listened to.

It was cruel, this creeping senescence spreading across the entire continent, carpeted with the oligarch's wind farms and solar panel farms, the cheap and reliable tag proving as dishonest as safe and effective, but who was to know. Well, there was a Great Awakening, there was a spreading disease, there was knowledge in the tendrils of things, and all the time he snored awake, and powerful empaths were on the way, and another call, another time, another dime, these human frailties. He could tell they were interested in the gatherings, these non-human entities which appeared at times of crisis.

And this crisis was nation wide.

Albo was on the nose. Politicians in general were on the nose.

And the tax office, a department at war with the people, continued to rape and pillage the working poor, gifting all that money to the worst of the worst.

And discontent turned to riots, if not in practice at this time, at least in thought.

They hadn't given up. They had retired to fight another day. To be invisible in the matrix of things.

And now, the perimeters of the battle field, the lines of discontent, were drawn clear. The boundaries had been set. And the vast evil which had settled on the world, colliding with the Great Awakening in so many, would out one of the most destructive battles in human history.

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Sky News Senior Reporter Caroline Marcus has called on the Liberal Party to “expel” former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull from the party.

This follows Mr Turnbull’s appearance on Channel Ten’s The Project on Sunday night where he labelled Opposition leader Peter Dutton a ‘thug’.

“Enough is enough – it’s time to expel Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal Party,” Ms Marcus said.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Police impose curfew on Alice Springs again after more violence

As Naidoc week celebrations begin, residents subjected to three-night order after violent assaults, brawl involving 80 people and knife attack

ABC

Featured

It's healthy for kids to be curious about things like the manosphere, experts say, but parents need to help them navigate the harmful messages it promotes.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

FEATURES AUSTRALIA

No brains to drain

The Greek tragedy that is our education system

They are victims of every idea freshly in vogue. If I had a dollar for every time they yapped about ‘data’, I’d be quite wealthy; but then they’d demand I create some kind of spreadsheet to account for it, so I’d rather go without. In short, the soul has gone out of the thing – out of teaching – a profession that seemingly no longer knows what it’s about.

THE NEW DAILY

The devastation being wrought in Gaza affects more than Australia’s Muslim and Palestinian communities, Fatima Payman says, as she defends quitting Labor.

People who had voted for a Labor government were telling her it wasn’t “serving their best interests”, the now-independent senator for Western Australia said when asked why she wasn’t relinquishing her seat.“

They voted for a change in government. They wanted to see values of justice, equality and freedom upheld and they’re just not seeing that,” she told ABC TV on Monday.