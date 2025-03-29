The swarms of black birds swirled down to feast on the bodies of enemy soldiers.

All war is deception.

He had been repeatedly publicly humiliated during his efforts to hide in the undergrowth, to avoid detection by the marauding algorithms, not to gift some of the most corrupt and capricious people on the planet the military gift they sought.

If any of it mattered.

The US, the new Roman Empire with a world, indeed worlds, to conquer had killed 53 Houthis in a tragic mistake. It blew up in their faces faster than even he could have predicted, with a journalist, The Atlantic wouldn't you know, being patched into a call between some of the most senior figures of the Trump administration, including Pete Hegseth and JD Vance.



Soldiers of God. Be careful who you destroy.

In Australia the Labor government was up to its usual dirty tricks, appeals to morality while crude politics won the day. Student politics at that, disrupting the leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton at his events with chants about nuclear and renewables, an utterly corrupted multi-billion dollar industry based on a lie and the systematic gaslighting of the population.

Fools. But fools they were.

"Albo will save us" was the sardonic quip of the time, for everything had got worse under the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, more than a unwanted million immigrants, a cost of living crisis, a housing crisis, while those who had slaved all their lives to put food on the table and pay the country's exorbitant taxes shrugged in resignation, and paid little attention to any of it.

Five weeks to mutual sledging. Welcome to the Australian election campaign.

THE WIDER STORY

SKY NEWS

'Huge stock losses': Qld's devastating weather event sparks warning of 'significant impact' on livelhoods

Queensland’s devastating rain event continues to bring chaos amid warnings of “huge stock losses" for farmers which could drastically impact livelihoods.

Sydney warned of a 'real hammering' as wet weather moves south after Qld hit by major flooding warnings and record rainfall

Sydneysiders have been warned of a “real hammering” as wet weather tracks down into New South Wales’ southeast after Queensland was hit with major flood warnings and record rainfall.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Protesters turn up at Dutton’s events despite secret travel plans – as it happened

Peter Dutton has again been targeted by protesters from climate action group Rising Tide, who managed to gatecrash an event at a Chinese restaurant in the electorate of Moreton.

Just hours after his very first campaign event of the election at the XXXX brewery was targeted by an anti-nuclear protester, Dutton again endured a shouted protest from Rising Tide.

A woman managed to get close to Dutton and unfurl a banner calling for no new gas or nuclear. There’s now been about half a dozen events - mostly hosted by the Coalition - “bird-dogged” by Rising Tide.

ABC

Featured

Myanmar's isolated military junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, declares a state of emergency in all affected areas and says he expects the number of casualties to rise further.

SBS

Narges is baking for Eid festivities but for millions of women, there's little to celebrate

Three years after the Taliban restricted girls' education in Afghanistan, 2.2 million girls remain affected. As she prepares for Eid, one Australian entrepreneur is quietly supporting some Afghan girls to continue their education.

NEWS

Anthony Albanese will declare war on supermarket price-gouging pledging to “make it illegal” for supermarkets to engage in the practice.

In the first big-ticket policy announced since the election was called, the Prime Minister has billed the reform as another cost of living measure designed to bring down inflation.

Describing the behaviour of supermarket giants as “not good enough” Mr Albanese has previously vowed to get tough on the practice.

“Labor will make price gouging by supermarkets illegal,’’ Mr Albanese told news.com.au.

“Because Australian families deserve a fair price at the checkout and Australian farmers deserve a fair price for their goods.”

THE NEW DAILY

Mel Gibson, one of Donald Trump’s ‘special envoys’ to Hollywood, is about to make a sequel to his most controversial movie, describing it as an ‘acid trip’.

More than 20 years after The Passion of The Christ was released to to a shocked and divided audience, Gibson is to start shooting The Resurrection of the Christ in Rome.

MACRO BUSINESS

The inaugural Opacity in Real Estate Ownership (OREO) Index, published this week by the Anti-Corruption Data Collective (ACDC) in partnership with Transparency International, has ranked Australia last in the world.

The report, released on 26 March, ranks major developed nations on two key criteria: 1) scope and accessibility of real estate ownership data and 2) the strength of domestic anti-money laundering frameworks governing property transactions.

Australia, currently going to the polls with the cost of housing a central issue and generally the primary concern for anyone under the age of about 50, ranked last.

Crooks, corrupt officials and professional enablers with scant regard for the law are able to exploit yawning gaps in real-estate regulation across many of the world’s major economies, allowing them to launder illicit funds through property purchases with minimal risk of detection, according to the inaugural published today (26 March).

The report paints a troubling picture of global property markets, revealing that real estate remains a favoured vehicle for money laundering owing to widespread legal loopholes, a lack of transparency and, in some cases, woefully poor oversight. In particular, the report highlights the ease with which individuals can anonymously buy and sell property – often through opaque corporate structures – without triggering anti-money laundering (AML) controls.

The report noted that Australian anti-money laundering laws, which Macrobusiness has championed for more than a decade, will not come into effect until mid-2026.

It also highlighted weak laws and woeful data on property transactions as key contributors to corruption, allowing beneficiaries, criminals, and persons closely tied to despotic regimes to not only launder criminally gained proceeds but also establish domicile in jurisdictions where they could utilise legal protections to avoid disclosure. It highlighted property developers globally as being able to flout legal processes with impunity.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Australia is bracing itself for a chaotic general election

It’s only day one, but the signs so far are it will be a bare-knuckle, five-week election campaign

This will be one of the closest and most unpredictable elections for years. All indications are that the likely result on 3 May will be three years of chaos and instability at a time when Australia’s economy is sputtering, and the international and regional environment is increasingly dangerous and unpredictable, with Xi Jinping’s China on the march and the Trump administration putting the reliability of the bedrock US alliance into doubt. As in Britain, the United States and Canada, cost-of-living issues are uppermost in voters’ minds, but unlike our Anglosphere friends, inflation, energy prices and interest rates are stubbornly higher. This is despite Albanese’s promises three years ago that all would fall.

CRIKEY

Are you $7,200 better off, or $7,000 worse off under Labor? It depends who you ask…

Both major party blocs appear to have cherry-picked evidence to arrive at competing claims.