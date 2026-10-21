Helen Haines, the independent member for Indi, remains in critical condition after a man deliberately drove a Toyota LandCruiser into her outside her Wangaratta electorate office. She has lost both legs. Police have charged 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, a local with a documented neurological condition and a long association with the Haines family. No official motive has been declared.

That absence has not stopped Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Within hours he was linking the attack to the “ugly, polarised political debate” and calling for the temperature to be turned down. The same man who only recently circulated a dirt sheet on Haines is now describing her as a wonderful person. The same man who has spent months branding One Nation supporters as dangerous radicals is suddenly the voice of restraint.

The public does not yet know why Nugent did it. It could be a man with a serious mental illness who had stopped taking his medication. It could be another casualty of the methamphetamine epidemic that has hollowed out regional towns. It could be a local farmer or resident enraged by Haines’ climate advocacy and the pressure it has placed on agricultural land. At this stage, no one outside the investigation knows. Albanese has not let that stop him.

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Topher Field put it bluntly: the Prime Minister has moved straight to political exploitation before the facts are established. The Institute of Public Affairs noted that Albanese’s rapid framing of the attack as a symptom of political toxicity sits awkwardly beside his own record of heightening that toxicity. Characterising One Nation voters — many of them traditional Labor working-class people who have abandoned his party — as extremists has been a feature of his rhetoric, not an exception.

Albanese’s recent conduct toward Haines herself undercuts the new tone. Only weeks earlier his office was distributing material designed to damage her. Now the same office offers public praise. The shift is transparent to anyone watching. When the victim is an independent who has been a persistent critic of Labor on regional issues, the temptation to convert tragedy into a cautionary tale about “divisive” politics is apparently irresistible.

Haines’ husband, Phil, has said the most important fact is that she is alive and stable. The community in Wangaratta has responded with flowers and messages of support.

Counter-terrorism police are involved, yet officials have also described the incident as isolated. None of this has restrained the political interpretation.

Australians have grown used to politicians racing to define events before the evidence is in. In this case the race has been especially unseemly. A woman has lost both legs. The man charged has a medical history that raises obvious questions about capacity and intent.

The electorate is rural, the issues local, the relationships personal. Albanese has treated the moment as an opportunity to lecture the country about the tone of debate while continuing the very practices that raise it.

The hypocrisy is not subtle.

The same Prime Minister who wants the temperature lowered has spent the past year raising it by other means. The same office that sought to undermine Haines now presents her as a figure of sympathy.

Until police announce a motive, the rest remains speculation. That has not prevented the political use of the attack. For a public already weary of being managed, the spectacle is both predictable and clarifying.

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