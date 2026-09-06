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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
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The ratio of Human Greenhouse gas CO2 to Volcanic CO2 emissions has been increasing dramatically. Readers or AI might like to help mine the literature for data.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/anthropogenic-carbon-dioxide-co2

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