There was a wormhole to another time, this time. The Prime Minister was cloistered in his plush offices down in Canberra, surrounded by sycophants, isolated from the real world.

In a cascading series of comedowns, Anthony Albanese was now regularly given the hotly contested prize for worst Prime Minister in Australian history, outpacing his predecessors, first Malcolm Turnbull, then Scott Morrison.

Australia had been so savagely mishandled for so long nobody ever really expected anything else.

There was no integrity. There was no honesty. And nothing breached that wall of sycophants. The most scripted Prime Minister in history, forewarned of the possibility of even a remotely difficult question, the gaggle of journalists at press conferences culled and vetted.

So no difficult question, no accountability, nothing ever got through to highlight the anodyne performance preceding good old Albo's rush to the nearest bar. Lacking charisma, intellectual capacity, least of all the common touch, there was no other choice but to massage the image as best his manager's could.

Conduct unbecoming. A marriage made in headlines, widely seen as cover. A rainbow coalition of minders jostled for attention. And the country? Day by day, like a leaning tower, crumbling, a skeleton infrastructure falling. It was hard to watch. Even harder to understand. How could these people be so stupid? How could they care so little for their fellow Australians?

How was it that they could have no moral compass whatsoever? And not feel a sliver of guilt?

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Huge Northern Territory mine suspends operations after tragic death of worker

A huge Aussie mine has suspended operations after the death of a worker, with a trade union describing its "shock” over the tragic incident.

A possible date for Angus Taylor’s Liberal leadership challenge against Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has emerged.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Possibility of US ever selling Australia nuclear submarines is increasingly remote, Aukus critics say

Malcolm Turnbull says government is ‘engaged in an exercise of denial’, as defence minister insists $368bn deal is ‘full steam ahead’

The former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the Australian government is engaged “in an exercise of denial” about the parlous state of Aukus’s progress, while the Greens senator David Shoebridge said the deal was a “pantomime”, hopelessly one-sided in America’s favour.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Perth Invasion Day rally attempted bombing declared terrorist act

WA Premier Roger Cook today confirmed the man has also been charged with engaging in a terrorist act.

He said it could have become a "mass casualty event", had the bomb exploded.

"This charge … alleges the attack on Aboriginal people and other peaceful protesters was motivated by hateful, racist ideology,"

he said.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-05/perth-invasion-day-rally-attempted-bombing-terrorist-act/106303806

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Young Aussies will pay the price for federal debt

Commonwealth debt is on track to reach $1 trillion within weeks. It is a sobering milestone, particularly given Federal debt was effectively nil in 2007.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

A paranoid Married At First Sight bride is left so humiliated after being sexually rejected by her new husband that she scrapes back some dignity the only way she knows how: by accusing him of perving on imaginary pedestrians.

No one wants to be sexually rejected. It would be mortifying. The experience ranks right up there with, say, being told you can no longer book appointments with your podiatrist because your really thick toenails keep breaking her commercial-grade steel clippers.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Epstein and Andrew asked dancer for ‘sex acts’

Outback town evacuated as floodwaters creep nearer

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Anthony Albanese shouldn’t throw stones

As the full scope of the decline of the Coalition continues to become apparent, elements of the Labor base are revelling in the ongoing political demolition of their longtime rivals.

According to the latest polling from RedBridge, the Coalition is polling just 19% for their primary vote, compared with 26% for One Nation.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Move over B1, B2’s in the spotlight now

Burke’s even worse than Bowen

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Anthony Albanese wants Isaac Herzog's visit to foster 'a greater sense of unity' following the Bondi attack. It seems destined to do the opposite.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

Police are investigating a threat to burn down a mosque in Sydney, as a Muslim community leader says Muslim Australians are feeling increasingly unsafe.

The inflammatory letter consisted of a hand-made drawing of a mosque on fire with worshippers inside, along with racist remarks.

The letter was received by Lakemba Mosque in the heartland of western Sydney on Wednesday evening.