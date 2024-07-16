I hesitated for a moment but then broke the inscrutable surface of those eyes with my words. "A chai latte, please, preferably with oat milk and cinnamon, if you have it." She typed on her computer keyboard with outstretched fingers, then looked up and met my gaze again for a few moments. Since I had nothing more to say, she tapped her keyboard a few more times, neither quickly nor slowly, and handed me the receipt. "Can I pay with cash?" "No." She slid a small payment terminal towards me - I scanned and entered my code. "Thank you." And she directed her motionless eyes like the lenses of a surveillance camera to the next person in line.

At the table where I waited until the red neon numbers on the sign above the desk announced that my chai latte was ready, I lapsed into contemplation. That young woman – she was neither polite nor impolite, neither trying to stand out nor hide, neither rude nor friendly, neither fast nor slow. But what was she? Neutral perhaps? Technical and dry? She moved and acted like a machine; her soul had withdrawn into the unfathomable depths of her cells. De-souled! – that was the word that sought birth in my thoughts.

Mattias Desmet, The de-souling of the world - The veil of Appearances

On top of the world. The mainstream media lied to you constantly. News that was no news. So called news sites that were bereft of news. It was one of the first, well that was wrong, one of the many indications of a mass psyop already under way.

He prayed for his son. After the deluge, after the vaccination of the population, after widespread sickness and defeat. "I'm coming to terms with the fact my government tried to kill me," was one of many comments he read in that post-Covid era.

Much of it was disbelief. Much of it was a personal nightmare.

And still they lined up and took the poison, indoctrinated themselves, or paid for their own indoctrination, fed garbage via the media and fed garbage via the supermarket shelves, where nothing mattered anymore because all was defeat, and sickness, in the realms where evil had already conquered the population.

The rules of engagement. The aging king. The envoys were coming in from the regional strongholds and the centre of power. There was only one reason they were there.

It's a spiritual war, said Tucker, who these days seemed to say exactly what he thought, and was surprising in so much of what he said. Still demonised by the sad left, who hadn't followed the shifting dynamics of contemporary media; its onslaughts, its fault lines, its absurd manipulation of the narrative in conjunction with the oligarchs of hi-tech.

Which is why Elon stood out. Which is why he prayed for his son, who as an emergency doctor had received multiple vaccinations, was enjoying life while he could, whose deceits of the contemporary world had bamboozled him, whose common decency was trammelled on, exploited by the worst of the worst, as they had done for so many, for a cheap buck, for control, for their own malignant purposes, or for the purposes of those entities which directed them.

And so they came in from the provinces, armour clad, more remote than even his provincial outpost. They came from the headquarters of their realm. They were greeted, each in turn, with ceremony, amidst the burnished metals of their armours, against the regional feathers and costumes of power and hierarchy, amidst the common lords where they held sway in their feudal empires, all were on route, all were arriving, for this magnificent unification, for this moment, for the step across the threshold into glorious day.

After a long period of gestation, if not despair, those far hills were bright with activity and anticipation. As the feudal lords gathered, to celebrate, to congress, to plan their victory, to put aside past differences, to gather in glorious strength. To no longer live in silence and defeat, to no longer hide in their remote valleys. To contribute to one glorious victory after another. Here in the altered realm.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

Federal Labor is falling behind in the polls, with a new survey showing cost of living pressures are denting its standing with voters.

The government’s primary vote remains at 28 per cent, against a rise for the coalition to 38 per cent, from 36 per cent, the latest Resolve poll of 1600 voters published in Nine newspapers on Tuesday shows. Top of mind for households is the cost of living, with 53 per cent saying this was their highest priority, ahead of housing and rental affordability (12 per cent) and crime (seven per cent).

SBS

A hike in fees for tourists leaving Australia has made the nation's passenger movement charge among the highest in the world, an expert says.





However, the raised fees have been a boon for Australian biosecurity funding.





An additional $47.1 million has been delivered to the biosecurity system after a change to the government's fees and charges, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt revealed on Tuesday.

SMH

Australians are in no mood to give Labor a vote of thanks when they are under severe pressure from rising prices and lower real wages, so they are letting out a howl of pain instead.

The economic grief has dragged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese down to his worst personal polling since the last election while rewarding Opposition Leader Peter Dutton for his constant focus on the cost of living.

Voters show little enthusiasm for their choices at the next election when given an open-ended question to say what they like about Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton.CREDIT:

If the past five months are repeated over the next five, Labor will end the year with a primary vote that makes an election victory impossible.

ABC

The most widespread snowfall in at least two years is currently developing across NSW, with dozens of towns along the Great Dividing Range likely to see flakes during the next 24 hours.

The snowfalls are part of broader polar outbreak currently hammering eastern Australia – an event which has already delivered the coldest day in years to parts of NSW on Monday and promises to bring even icier weather on Tuesday.

For the higher alps, half a metre of snow could accumulate during the next 48 hours, bringing relief to ski resorts after an exceptionally poor start to the season.

SKY NEWS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s attempt to brag about Labor’s tax cuts has backfired after incensed Aussies struggling with high inflation and poor wages growth lashed out at him.

Mr Albanese took to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram with a “quick reminder” for Aussies to check their payslips.

“There’ll be more going into your bank account with our tax cuts,” the Prime Minister said.

But his attempt to highlight the savings backfired when cash-strapped Aussies reminded Mr Albanese of the long list of financial hardships they faced – including high inflation, soaring rents and lagging wages growth.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Yet another government plan to destroy the economy

The Commonwealth Treasury is developing a ‘taxonomy to support the flow of capital into sustainable opportunities and the achievement of Australia’s climate, environmental, and social objectives’.

Initially offering voluntary guidelines for investors, this is foreshadowed to become mandatory in future. It would then become a central plan apparatus to vet capital expenditure proposals to ensure that they are consistent with the government’s goals. That is a breathtaking departure from the current market system based on individuals and businesses deciding how they should spend their own funds.

The taxonomy’s focus, as with so much of government policy, is on energy. More specifically, it is on forcing energy supply to transition from coal, oil, and gas to wind and solar as well as other prospective, politically correct carbon dioxide-light energy sources. It will add to the regulatory and spending policies that currently cost $15.6 billion a year to force the displacement of coal by designated renewables.