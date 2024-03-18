There were the voices adrift, but that wasn't the worst of it. A failure to connect. A War of Roses. Surrounded by deception. These artificial probes examining our very business. It was the business of this government to destroy all the natural productivity and creativity of the population, for all innovation must be crushed in the name of totalitarian control.

Always done, always, in our name, for our safety.

Scott Morrison had the temerity to name his post-Prime Minstership book, presumably ghost written, Plans for Your Good.



As in, you've got to be joking.

This appalling Prime Minister refused to disappear into history, as he so rightly should.

Left as an irritating gesture, a genuflection to himself and the utterly atrocious state of politics in Australia.

The Liberals, the so-called conservatives, were as hypocritical as the utterly hypocritical left. The voters were left with nowhere to turn, not for decency, not for honesty.

The good burgers, well they were forgotten long ago. People who built their own businesses, who employed people, who created things.

It began with that great icon of the conservatives, John Howard, who had introduced the GST, a tax on everything, destroying thousands of businesses in the process and imposing a massive burden on every small enterprise.

The big boys could afford the software and the accountants.

The little enterprises suffered.

And the conservatives had the nerve to boast that they were the party of lower taxes. Bullshit. As always with these people, bullshit.

While the billions of dollars raked off Australia's struggling workers fuelled vast, incompetent and unaccountable bureaucracies who perpetrated their agendas at everyone else's expense, swanning around in their smart cars while everyone else suffered.

These bastards. And now, in these years of gathering turmoil, they themselves would pay the price.

He governs best who governs least.