



Every journey begins with a single step. In times of crisis all the old clichés come true. The same strange ethereal balls were rolling down from the escarpment. He had been depressed and staggered and not knowing what to do; and then a new day dawned.

There had been a terrorist attack in Bondi, 15 dead at a Jewish celebration, and no one was happy.

The Jews were calling for a Royal Commission, which the Federal Government was resisting for reasons of their own.

Governments had long ago worked out how to manipulate Royal Commissions, fabulously expensively lawyer fests, with all due respect to my learned colleagues. So the diversion of the fury of an aggrieved group might have been a positive course, except it would stir far more enmity than it solved, and thus, transfixed, the country, or at least its policy makers, drifted; confronted by their own contradictory stances.

The government, and the now much despised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, were perfectly happy to smear the population as anti-Semites, a term most Australians wouldn't have really known the meaning of until recent times.

Blame everyone but never admit that multiculturalism had been an utterly destructive failure. Billions upon billions of dollars in propaganda couldn't hide the truth forever.

We careered into a destructive cycle. And yet the country, or its people, stood firm. If only it was true. Many people could feel it now, the place was splintering apart. The white men who had been the subject of bureaucratic, political, university and government denigration for decades as abusive patriarchs and colonisers were now expected to feel compassion for the Jewish minority.

Why don't they all just go back to where they came from, said one God forbid white tradie, almost sotto voice. We never voted for this. We didn't ask for this.

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https://dailysceptic.org/2025/12/18/englishness-is-real-and-good/

English but could be Australian.

But there is a quiet goodness to English life that hasn’t left it. I would challenge any foreign visitor to go to a panto at the Sunderland Empire in the run up to Christmas and then head for a pint at the Dun Cow or the Peacock and not be completely charmed by the experience. It is down-at-heel, rough-around-the-edges, unsung and looked-down upon. Yet it is the home of a real, authentic culture that has existed for generations and which is in its own way the equal of any on earth – as unique and ancient as that of Japan, Bali or Tibet. It is only because our elite have been educated into contempt of that culture that they cannot see it for what it is, and only because familiarity to the rest of the world has smoothed over its distinctiveness that it is not more widely appreciated. But the people who live here know it – even if they cannot always articulate it.

It is important not to lose sight of this as the time ticks closer to midnight. The pieces are now all in place for genuine political and economic danger to unfold here.

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https://www.9news.com.au/videos/national/family-of-bondi-victim-reject-albaneses-apology-as-empty-words/cmjnyx2zq001a0hp0rgc1yhf4

Family of Bondi victim reject Albanese's apology as 'empty words'

The family of a victim killed in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack have labelled Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's apology as "empty words".