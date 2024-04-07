So why hasn't this font changed? Who is this? Where are we? We live in the clouds and we live in the Earth. All around, they spoke of God, as if the era itself was obsessed with the extra-terrestrial, or the existential. Who could tell, who would know? Why so deep in the mystery, while all around others suffered in misery.

Lisa gone, that was a profound moment, and it bothered him. A warm person, they had been at the same party not that long ago, and swapped gossip about their own lives and people they knew in common, and admitted past weaknesses, and fell on their knees and prayed, entire populations, entire civilisations. Awe struck, baking or bathing in the divine, these creatures born aloft, these things which now infiltrated our every waking moment.

All around the quiet rapture, the suburbs asleep, the families nestled into the warm and the ordinary, Campbelltown by the sea, they sneered of a new development, Shell Cove, etiquette, creating a new life, a reference, Campbelltown, to a Western Sydney suburb where nobody wanted to live anymore, where they came down here, the white flight, like it or not, politically incorrect as it was or not, they came down here to create a safe, normal, ordinary, paradisiacal life for themselves and their families, a safe place to bring up children, that's what it was all about.

There were wider stories afoot, a vast change, here, we stood if not on a precipice a kind of cliff edge, carved out of a former forest, a place where the ancient spirits had dwelled for thousands of years before the forest was destroyed, and these housing estates carved into the clay, and from out of all that destruction came a new life. And now he planted things, and spent time in the garden, and all was well, sort of, as he battled senescence and sought out the new, the lifetimes these creatures were granted, small, a mist, frail on the broader battlefield, and yet, in these humble routines, some kind of profundity, as this world grazed the other, as one living entity straddled another, as one consciousness sought to dwell in us all.

They were flying high now, and peering over hilltops; they came to inspect and they came to caution. He went into the forest, back to the cathedral, to seek their instruction, and he went to work at the local newspaper, and he gathered strength in the regions, and he did as he was told: work hard.

And he prayed for his son: the multiple jabbed. That he would escape persecution. That he had not been injured. That he, and so many like him, caught up in their faith in government and medicine and their naïve belief that the world worked, after all that hard work to become a doctor, how awful it was that these people, these bureaucrats, these big pharma shills and nightmare governments, had imposed this evil medication not just on him, but on millions of Australian children. And they repented not. Not yet.

THE EXODUS FROM SYDNEY

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2024/feb/13/sydney-risks-becoming-the-city-with-no-grandchildren-as-housing-costs-push-out-families-expert-warns

Sydney risks becoming ‘city with no grandchildren’ as housing costs push out families, expert warns

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The big plan to stop the Sydney exodus

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He and Premier Chris Minns are going full throttle in a push for high-density housing, worried that the harbour capital is at risk of decline as workers leave faster than they can be replaced.

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