War crimes. As if everything had gone wrong at the same time, as if no one cared, as if the dread much of the world's population felt was a real thing, an evil mist seeping across the planet. While in this remote spot those strange white fledglings, barely out of their eggshells, lined the cliffs and waited.

Time sweeps before us all; and here, he had to begin again.

The fuel crisis meant the entire country was imperilled. And yet, here we were, in some kind of false dawn, an Indian summer after an entirely indifferent summer, which in Australia officially stretched from December to February.

Here, on 17 April, 2026, deliberate, terrifying, those who held power misused it, and those who sought oblivion destroyed themselves, and the cosy middle class comforts that the aging cohorts of the area clutched to themselves, they, too, were being swept aside.

He stared in horror. He didn't understand what was happening, the way the spirits moved through the trees and the wind picked across the paddocks and the cattle made their way home through the evening light, and the sky lit up in a spectacular display of graded pinks, deep turmoil.

While elsewhere, in this interconnected age, blood spilled in ancient wars covered the ground.

And the sense of disbelief, that it was all coming to an end, sank further and further into their dishevelled psyches.

What was the purpose of all this chaos?

It had to begin somewhere. It had to begin again. There was no choice in the matter, none at all.



Unless you wanted to die in abject misery; and that, of course, was always an option.

Everything they had once believed turned out to be false.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

MICHAEL WEST MEDIA

https://michaelwest.com.au/

The Iran War has brought another round of Middle East death and destruction, and with it, profits for weapons companies supported by our superannuation money. Andrew Gardiner reports.

TOTT NEWS

https://tottnews.com/

NSW introduces sweeping ‘hate speech’ ban in schools

New conduct rules have come into force in NSW that explicitly ban ‘hate speech’ by educators and school staff across all sectors, in a move that has gained criticisms from civil liberty groups.

CAFE LOCKED OUT

https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/

Before Covid, did The CSIRO warn the Wuhan laboratory that their biosecurity was now inadequate?

Such is the claim of Damian Ogburn, an environmental scientist who, among other things, has served on the Commonwealth Board of Biosecurity.



Now a man-made climate change sceptic, he agreed to this interview after I came across him checking out our bus.

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Fire at major Australian oil refinery extinguished, as authorities probe 'equipment failure' as likely cause of blaze

A fire that tore through one of Australia's two remaining oil refineries has been extinguished, more than 12 hours after a suspected equipment failure sparked the blaze.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au



Chef José Andrés warns of multi-year world famine from Iran war

World Central Kitchen founder believes the war could cause a ‘silent’ collapse of the global fertilizer trade

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

EDITORIAL: Refinery blaze adds fuel to oil and cost-of-living fire

The gathering economic storm clouds mean we may be hit by hard decisions sooner rather than later.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did.

The fire overnight at Viva Energy’s Corio oil refinery in Victoria sent flames and smoke high into the night sky.

And coming amid more dark warnings about the economy, the blaze added to fears that Australia’s hopes of avoiding tougher fuel security measures — and perhaps fuel restrictions — may well have gone up in smoke too.

Viva’s refinery supplies about 50 per cent of Victoria’s fuel and 10 per cent of the nation’s.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

According to the CBA HSI, Australian household spending rose strongly in March, increasing 2.9% after a February dip, largely driven by a sharp rise in fuel costs linked to Middle East tensions.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

How multiculturalism destroys societies, Australia included