There it was then, so unexpected, this story.

Herewith followed the draft of a story which will be I'm told will be front page of the local newspaper The Bugle tomorrow.

So I've deleted it from here.

Amazing what the freedom to roam can do.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

The Reserve Bank of Australia has delivered a brutal interest rate hike in a massive blow to mortgage holders that will add about $100 per month to the average home loan.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Who is Israel’s president Isaac Herzog and why is his visit to Australia expected to prompt mass protests?

Herzog has been invited by the government on the basis of healing wounds after the Bondi attack, but some fear his visit will simply provoke further division

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Nightmare on Martin Place as RBA outlines horror interest rates scenario

The bad news is that, even after today's rate hike, the latest forecasts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) describe a scenario in which inflation gathers pace and, if market expectations for two or more rate hikes come to fruition, things could turn ugly.

It's a future outlined in the quarterly Statement of Monetary Policy, which foreshadows a sharp downturn in growth, plunging household consumption, an evaporation of dwelling investment and a steady rise in unemployment through to mid-2028.

Even then, inflation wouldn't be entirely vanquished.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Treasurer Jim Chalmers won’t do it, so Michele Bullock is going to have to wrestle the economy to the floor.

And that means tossing tens of thousands of people out of jobs. The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor is going to do that by imposing, starting today, what is in effect a tax on every one in Australia with debt, and many without it.

Although Ms Bullock won’t say this explicitly, the central bank wants more unemployed. It reckons too many well-paid Australians are driving up prices by buying things.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Horrifying footage has emerged after the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack at Niger’s main airport.

ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency reported that the group carried out a “surprise and co-ordinated attack” on an air force base at Diori Hamani International Airport shortly after midnight on Thursday last week.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Daniel Andrews in ‘very bad way’ after health emergency

Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is reportedly seriously ill in hospital after a major health scare.

The Herald Sun reports that Andrews suffered a neurological episode about six weeks ago that left him debilitated.

The newspaper reports the 53-year-old’s condition is improving thanks to an intensive and ongoing rehab program, although he still has issues with speech and movement.

Andrews led Victoria from 2014 to 2023 but has maintained a much lower public profile since quitting politics.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

RBA hikes, burning mortgage holders

The increase will add roughly $110 to the monthly cost of servicing the average-sized $700,000 new mortgage.

In arriving at its decision, the RBA noted that inflation “picked up materially in the second half of 2025”. Moreover, the board noted that “some of the increase in inflation reflects greater capacity pressures. As a result, the Board considers that inflation is likely to remain above target for some time”.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Chalmers’ rate-and-switch

It really should be called the 95 per cent Debt Servitude Scheme

It’s a sucker punch to those who fell for Labor’s election campaign carrot 5 per cent Deposit Scheme.

The Scheme promised to help first-time buyers by allowing them to enter the market with as little as 5 per cent of the value of the property (or just 2 per cent for single parents).

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Trump, ICE set to be handed access to Australians’ biometric data, ID documents

The Albanese government is giving the Trump administration and agencies like ICE access to Australians’ biometric data — and we’re not being told anything about it.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

David Littleproud will make a counter-offer to Sussan Ley to reunite the Coalition but there is not much optimism a deal will be struck.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

Protest restrictions extended ahead of Israeli president's visit to Australia

The restrictions on public assemblies in Sydney were first put in place after the Bondi terror attack in December 2025.