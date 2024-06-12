Oneiromancy (from the Greek: όνειροϛ, romanized: oneiros, lit. 'dream', and μαντεία, manteia, 'prophecy') is a form of divination based upon dreams, and also uses dreams to predict the future.

All night there were implanted dreams, as if, there was no as if about it, they were out to destroy him, set him, once more, on a destructive path, be torn by his own demented tentacles into a million shreds, to disappear into the swamp, never to rise again. And over head, the giant, grey, phantasmic shadows in the sky.

But these were implanted, there to torment, to torture, to drive apart, to be misunderstood, to deliberately shovel down into the furrows of history.

The paper was full and there were daft derangements there also, as if the worst of the worst had already taken over. He spent a lot of time thinking about the nature and evolution of intelligence, as if it had already happened before, the evolution of so-called super-intelligence. As if the warring gods really did care for us. As if there was sequence and purpose, there on the South Coast, abandoned, while others suggested women he might be interested in.

Sexuality, now there was a dilemma, in a world awash with pornography and the elites preaching gender diversity.

The ABC, Australia's appalling state run media, interviewed the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday in one of the most hopeless softball interviews he had ever heard.

It was a waste of time, a waste of space, a waste of energy, this indoctrination of the people, for most had already turned off, and nobody listened to the ABC, not anymore, it had so long ago abandoned any journalistic integrity, had long ago abandoned the people it was meant to serve.

And a country who awarded one of its most diabolically dishonest, incompetent and hated politicians the highest honour in the land, the Companion of the Order of Australia. That country was in deep spiritual and moral trouble.

And his dreams were full of demonic ice addicts threatening to kill or addict him, for that drug, too, was perfect for the season.

HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY

Senate report reveals billions spent on consultants amid integrity concerns

Australia spends more on consultancy services than any other nation proportionally, giving rise to conflicts of interest and transparency issues, a Senate report has found.

A Senate committee launched an inquiry into the management and integrity of consulting services after PwC was accused of abusing its trusted role as an adviser when staff leaked information on proposed federal government tax changes to clients.