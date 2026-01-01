One night that vast imperial city passed over him, invisible to the naked eye but visible to him, its multi-floored dimensions and enormous power. All sides talked of God.

The government was lying, as it always did. The shooters acted alone. No, they didn't. Islamic State has nothing to do with Islam or the Muslim community. Yes, it does. A faith that relies on the creed: My brother is my brother.

The government's response, to crack down on guns and free speech, was not going down well with the great unwashed.

Greg Barton, a professor rolled out as a terror expert who burbled garbage to the state's propaganda wing, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and the government which had created and ignored, hidden and glossed over the issue in the name of social cohesion and multiculturalism, could not admit that they had spent billions, tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer's money on a left wing theory which simply didn't work.

Domestic violence is a precursor to terrorism, he told the ABC, and needs to be acted on immediately. Total BS, bullshit, flooded into the public square. The same people preaching social cohesion. The NSW Premier had already declared, not his exact words, that multiculturalism and free speech were in contradiction to each other.

The multi-billion dollar government funded DV industry, which constantly demonised men, was now totally out of control, but offered a guaranteed supply of money for tertiary institutions and academics such as Barton.

The government relied on the news averse nature of the population. But a population so frequently lied to was waking up. And if the government controlled media would not tell the truth, they would find others who did.

Diversity is our strength, they chanted endlessly, every charity, every bureaucrat, every funded community organisation, essentially everybody. Nobody ever said unity would be our strength, because it didn't fit their narrative. A narrative entirely acquired from international academics and transplanted onto the once European host population of Australia.

The public discourse dignified every minority group in the country, while entirely ignoring the muddling middle.

They had lied about climate change. They had lied about Covid. They had lied about the gender wars and gender affirming care. And now they were lying about the essential issue of community safety. Blind Freddy could tell you it would not end well. And all of this made worse by the highest rates of mass immigration in the nation's history, where the host population was being gaslighted, demeaned and ignored, leading to yet further festering resentment. We'll get there, the army encampment at the top of the escarpment stirred, beginning to pack up their tents and readying for attack.