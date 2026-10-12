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grahamlyons
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Brilliant article by Michael. Michael & Kelli are always welcome to stay on my farm whenever they are in SA. And I recommend Michael's book, "Goodbye Road". He is Australia's pre-eminent "Covid historian".

OMG, when those fish & chip shop owners return to NZ they may find it no better than Australia. My friends Mark & Samantha Bailey (based near Christchurch) are currently dealing with persecution by The Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) for telling the truth about the fraudulent "Covid PCR test" and the deadly Covax. They have a GiveSendGo appeal running and are already halfway to their target. In addition to financial assistance, they are encouraging supporters to voice their displeasure to the MCNZ. I posted my letter yesterday, which "let them have it", as Harma-appendage medical fascists (and this includes AHPRA, the TGA and the AMA here in Australia) disgust me.

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