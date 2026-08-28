The spirit moved through the sword grass. It was meant to be a surprise party. Instead their battered schemes filtered into the walls and backfired; and the country as a whole, it just teetered on the edge, led by incompetents so grandiose and so sheltered from the consequences of it all they defied imagination.

They had no conscience. They had no idea how truly stupid they were. He was gathering strength. There was a window and a consequence; and in that battered, mildewed light the last vestiges of humanity stood firm.

We stood tall. We stared them in the face. They were of no consequence. The wheels of history, sweeping, grand, powerful beyond human comprehension, all of them swirled accoss the planet surface, lifting those pooled images of prehistoric eras as dionsaurs grazed on the rich, flood lit plains.

If Albanese was a dart board he would be full of holes, so many people wanted to have a go at him, so many people were infuriated by the collapse of the country, their social engineering, their lies. So many, many lies.

Life for the muddling middle in Australia had become impossible. Either you were filthy rich and money was of no matter, the 0.01 percent, or you had a government job, the taxpayer funded upper middle class, or you were on welfare.

Those dolts, the ones who stood up and went to work and still believed in the dignity of labour, who tried to conduct themselves ethically, in a narrow band of decency, were laughed out of town. Just as Albo had been laughed out of the Bush Summit in Dubbo.

Just as everyone knew, this cycle was coming to a close.

NEWS

Australians have been closely following a humanitarian crisis along the Nepal–China border, where catastrophic flash floods have killed hundreds of people and left nearly 1,500 missing. Around 39 Australian citizens, including an ADF member, were among those unaccounted for after tours and pilgrimages in the region; one Sydney woman later made contact with her family, offering a measure of relief amid ongoing rescue difficulties. The Australian government mobilised consular support and announced a multimillion-dollar assistance package for affected communities.

internationalaffairs.org.au

On the political front, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intervened after reports that Home Affairs had considered cutting Australia’s refugee intake, stating that the annual figure would not be reduced. Debate over migration continued, with One Nation’s policy drawing criticism for inconsistency, while Energy Minister Chris Bowen insisted there would be “no carve-outs” allowing Queensland or the Northern Territory to power new data centres outside the federal renewables framework. The government also marked a milestone on AUKUS by selecting a site at Henderson in Western Australia for a major defence precinct that will support nuclear-powered submarine sustainment and naval shipbuilding.

abc.net.au

Domestically, the Northern Territory Parliament passed voluntary assisted dying legislation in a conscience vote, meaning the practice is now legal in every Australian jurisdiction. In Victoria, a coroner highlighted soaring fatal overdoses in Geelong and called for a safe injecting room.

Geelong recorded more than 45 drug overdose deaths last year, up from 35 the year before, putting the regional city on course to overtake Melbourne as Victoria’s deadliest local government area for fatal overdoses. The latest coronial finding by Simon McGregor examined the December death of a 33-year-old woman found unresponsive in her bedroom from combined drug toxicity involving heroin, benzodiazepines and methamphetamine. He noted 100 heroin-involved deaths in Greater Geelong between 2016 and 2025 and said heroin overdoses there far outstripped other regional areas. Statewide, Victoria recorded 261 heroin-related fatal overdoses in 2025, the highest annual total this century. McGregor recommended a second medically supervised injecting room in Geelong and a change to the law that currently allows only one such facility in the state.

theage.com.au

Possible reasons include a more toxic and unpredictable illicit market, with recent alerts that batches of cocaine and methamphetamine have been contaminated with heroin, plus the spread of potent synthetic opioids such as nitazenes. Many deaths involve polydrug use and people injecting alone at home rather than in a supervised setting.

Advocates also point to an ageing cohort of long-term users who began in the 1990s and 2000s and now face accumulating health problems, limited specialist alcohol and drug services in regional areas, and long treatment waitlists—Geelong services have been described as overwhelmed, with hundreds waiting for care. The state government has rejected a new injecting room, saying it has already invested billions in treatment and harm-minimisation programs.