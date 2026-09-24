A Sense of Place Magazine

A Sense of Place Magazine

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Neilo**'s avatar
Neilo**
5d

Well said 🎯

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James Hickey's avatar
James Hickey
3d

Scary part is there are no visible viable option to select here in Oz; how did we get to this point?

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