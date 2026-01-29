What was the last straw? What was the final factor that threw the population into open revolt? What happened to this country in those years, and why, truly, why? How did the level of malevolence, the deliberate promotion of chaos, get to this point?

Was it so-called Helmet Boy urging white genocide to middle aged women celebrating Australia Day. Was it the open disparity between Invasion Day and Australia Day, stirred ceaselessly by the left. Was it the nation's senior Labor politicians all congratulating India on its 77th anniversary of Republic Day, on the same day as Australia Day, January 26th.

Was it the growing band of poverty that spread its tentacles from the utterly ignored working class into the middle class; trashing the lives of people who had worked hard, done the right thing, so to speak, done what was expected of them, loyal to their friends and community, diligent in their work habits.

Well it was poverty, in the end, that drove them over the edge, as the darker forces behind the chaos knew perfectly well would happen.

We watched our own future in the violent clashes of America, the conflict on the streets of Minneapolis, the left wing politicians pushing an agenda which indeed could only lead to chaos, the flooding of the population with immigrants, the very deliberate destruction of the Anglo culture, the utter failure to take seriously the deaths of despair which were now a feature of the sub-working class.

Ill health. Loss of purpose. Lack of any function or role. All of it cried out for help and was ignored. While the government endlessly repeated its deceits, Keeping Australia Safe. LoL. Laugh Out Loud.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

The grieving parents of Matilda, the youngest victim of the Bondi terror attack, say she was “betrayed” by the Albanese Government.

One of the largest music companies in the world has removed Pauline Hanson’s new soundtrack from its platform after the song reached #1 on the Australian music charts.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

The Australian government’s main immigration detention contractor is playing a key role in Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown and has attracted a string of complaints over its treatment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees.

In recent years, the Albanese government has awarded lucrative immigration detention contracts to the local subsidiary of Management and Training Corporation, a major US private prison company, to operate offshore processing facilities on Nauru and Australia’s onshore detention network.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

In short:

Angus Taylor and Andrew Hastie met in Melbourne ahead of a memorial service for Katie Allen, but could not decide who should run for the leadership.

Sussan Ley's supporters have grown in confidence that she can survive despite Tony Abbott goading conservatives to remove her.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

Aly speaks after refusing to welcome Israeli president's visit as nationwide protests planned

Organisers of nationwide protests argue the Isaac Herzog isn't welcome, while the prime minister has backed his visit.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Asian airports tightening screening procedures after deadly Nipah virus detected in India, Australian authorities monitoring

One of Australia’s closest neighbours has tightened its airport screening procedures after a deadly virus with a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent was detected in India.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Liberal contenders meet amid leadership spill speculation

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Blame excessive government spending for inflation

The only times that have exceeded current government spending levels were during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the June and September quarters of 2020.

As Brooker’s chart shows clearly above, day-to-day government spending has been rising as a share of the economy since around 2015. However, the current rise under the Albanese government has been meteoric, mirroring the expansion of government after the 1990-91 recession:

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

The hate that dare not speak its name

On policing free speech

The barbarians are not at the gates. They are already inside the walls and the institutions, hollowing them out.

The Albanese government’s new ‘hate speech’ laws deserve their name, not because they confront hatred, but because they reveal a deep hostility to speech itself. Speech, like most natural liberties, is unruly. It resists bureaucratic tidiness. Governments fixate on regulating it precisely because it remains one of the few forces they cannot fully control.

In Australia, mirroring a grim trend across the democratic world, speech is no longer treated as a right to be defended but as a risk to be managed.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Australia's Future Fund drastically increased its stake in Palantir in the year since Donald Trump took office, according to its latest figures.

Army of shadows occupies Canberra as Sussan Ley and David Littleproud face off

Who doesn't love a stand-off? But we're being given a moment of high farce with the respective leaders of the Liberals and Nationals refusing to name their ministries.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

Tony Armstrong’s ‘insightful’ trashing of the national holiday, via the public broadcaster, has prompted a ‘sequel’ that examines slavery claims and revisionist Indigenous narratives. How much do you know?

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

AARON PATRICK: The Liberals’ even split between three candidates is actually helping Sussan Ley



Of note: Tucker on the chaos enveloping America.



https://youtu.be/4rULvcS5X8U